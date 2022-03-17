Plantasia: The place for landscape and garden inspiration after long winter

On Wednesday, the day before Plantasia opened to the public, Ed Dore, of Dore Landscape, explained the growing interest: “During the pandemic, more people were working from home. They’re sitting there, looking out into their yard, and saying, first of all it doesn’t look that good and second of all, we can’t really go out to dinner with anybody but we have some friends we want to have over so let’s put in a patio,” he said.