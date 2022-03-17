Plantasia: The place for landscape and garden inspiration after long winter

If the idea of improving your outdoor space is beginning to grow on you, then Plantasia – the garden and landscape show – can get things rolling.
The show, now in its 20th year, is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It is scheduled for March 17-20 at the Fairgrounds Event Center and Artisan Hall in Hamburg.
“Reflections,” this year’s show theme, features gardens designed by Western New York landscape professionals; a lineup of daily seminars given by Certified Nursery and Landscape Professionals (CNLPs); vendors selling all things garden-related, including many handcrafted items; educational organizations, and a children’s garden hosted by Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve.
There is a lot to see, of course, but three garden trends may be of interest:
• Houseplants: As Johanna C. Dominguez, owner of Put A Plant On It on Elmwood Avenue and a Plantasia vendor, pointed out in a recent Home & Style story in The Buffalo News, many people got into houseplants while spending more time at home during the pandemic. Now, she said, “we have noticed an increase in people getting office plants so they could have a plant in their office location and at home.”
Expect to see many irresistible houseplants at Plantasia.
• Hardscape: As Buffalo News "Great Gardening" columnist Sally Cunningham recently wrote, hardscape means “paths, fences, walls, decks, pergolas, fountains – anything that doesn’t grow in the garden.”
On Wednesday, the day before Plantasia opened to the public, Ed Dore, of Dore Landscape, explained the growing interest: “During the pandemic, more people were working from home. They’re sitting there, looking out into their yard, and saying, first of all it doesn’t look that good and second of all, we can’t really go out to dinner with anybody but we have some friends we want to have over so let’s put in a patio,” he said.
• Growing food: Chris Zeisz, Plantasia show chairman, said that in the last couple years, fruit trees, berry bushes and vegetable gardening have taken off. People are into anything they can grow themselves and utilize it one way or another – eating it fresh, canning, freezing, he said.
Plantasia details
The Fairgrounds are located at 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Parking is free. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for ages 60 and older. Tickets can be purchased during the show at the box office or online at plantasiany.com for an additional service charge. Children age 12 and younger are free.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 17-19 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20.
Visit plantasiany.com for seminar schedule and other show details. Plantasia is presented by PLANT WNY – the Professional Landscape & Nursery Trades, which partnered with Lakeside Sod Supply, of Clarence Center, for this year’s show.