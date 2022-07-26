Plant party: Garden Walk Buffalo is almost here with more than 300 gardens

Anyone who knows anything about the local gardening scene knows that the last full weekend in July is reserved for Garden Walk Buffalo.

GWB has long been called “America’s largest garden tour.” It has grown from 29 gardens in 1995 to more than 300 this year. A little prep work can make your outing even more enjoyable.

For starters, consider getting your hands on a map ahead of time. GWB, which is free and self-guided, covers a large area – from Canalside to Amherst Street (between Elmwood Avenue and Main Street), and from the Niagara River to Main Street. (GWB expanded to the Parkside neighborhood in 2019.)

You may still want to stop by one of the main headquarters to check out this year’s selection of branded merchandise, talk to volunteers, etc.

Gardeners are getting ready – watering, weeding, even worrying a bit.

Longtime GWB participants John Hochadel and Jeffrey Tooke will be opening their garden to visitors at their home in Buffalo's Cottage District again this year.

“It’s nerve-wracking, especially when you have been on it for so long and the regulars come,” Hochadel said.

“You go through everything and make it perfect, and then it’s ‘Do I have to run to the nursery to replace the plants that don’t look their best?’ I’m a perfectionist. Then usually the night before, you’re watering and deadheading and then you’re up early Saturday to water and do the last final touches,” he said.

“Come and enjoy the gardens. The gardeners work very hard, and they enjoy talking to people about their gardens – and sometimes the history of the garden. Some people had a concrete pad when they moved in and now they have transformed it into a lush garden,” said Barbara Cavanagh, co-chair of the garden walk.

And while some participants open their gardens year after year, there are new gardens on the walk this year, she said.

Some people got more into gardening while home during the pandemic, she added.

Here’s what you need to know about Garden Walk Buffalo, which is produced by Gardens Buffalo Niagara. It is free, self-guided and held rain or shine. No tickets are required:

Dates and time: Garden Walk Buffalo is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 and 31.

Headquarters: On the days of the tour, there are two main headquarters and three satellite locations. You can pick up a free map, buy branded merchandise, use restrooms and talk to volunteers at the main headquarters: D’Youville University (the Hub), 301 Connecticut St., and St. Mark School, 399 Woodward Ave. Or stop by one of these satellite sites for just maps and restrooms: the Martin House, 125 Jewett Parkway; Buffalo Seminary, 205 Bidwell Parkway, and First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle. Donations are accepted at all locations.

Maps in advance: Download a map at gardenwalkbuffalo.com or visit the website for a list of a dozen sponsors in Buffalo and suburbs with the maps.

Gardens are listed alphabetically by street name – from Ardmore Place to York Street – with each garden marked on a map as well. Parking suggestions also are given. (There is no shuttle this year.)

The garden descriptions also indicate special features found in each garden (art/sculpture, water feature, arbor/pergola/structures, etc.) as well as types of gardens (rock, vegetable, cottage-style, organic, Certified Wildlife Habitat and others). Maps also indicate which gardens are wheelchair/stroller accessible.

Other happenings: Eastern Monarch Butterfly Farm is scheduled to kick off Garden Walk Buffalo with a butterfly release at 10 a.m. July 30 at the Elmwood Village Farmers Market, Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway. Area conservation groups also will be there from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And on July 29, Explore Buffalo is offering walking tours in neighborhoods from Parkside to the West Village. Check them out at ExploreBuffalo.org, where the $10 tours (regularly $17) can be reserved for that day.