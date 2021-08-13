Planning to tour the Decorators' Show House? Some things to know

After months of preparation by local design pros, the 2021 Decorators’ Show House is almost ready to reveal its transformation. The Grace Millard Knox House, 800 Delaware Ave., is scheduled to open for public viewing from Aug. 21 through Sept. 18.

With themes such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s and April in Paris, about 40 rooms and spaces, including several outdoors, have been decorated in fresh new ways while honoring the many original architectural features of this early 20th century mansion.

The house was built between 1915 and 1918 for the widow of Seymour H. Knox and their children. Most recently it served as headquarters for Computer Task Group. It was purchased in June 2020 by Buffalo personal injury lawyer Ross Cellino for the future corporate headquarters of his law firm, Cellino Law.

Decorators’ Show House is a major community fundraiser presented by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News that takes place every other year.