Planning to tour the Decorators' Show House? Some things to know

After months of preparation by local design pros, the 2021 Decorators’ Show House is almost ready to reveal its transformation. The Grace Millard Knox House, 800 Delaware Ave., is scheduled to open for public viewing from Aug. 21 through Sept. 18.
With themes such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s and April in Paris, about 40 rooms and spaces, including several outdoors, have been decorated in fresh new ways while honoring the many original architectural features of this early 20th century mansion.
The house was built between 1915 and 1918 for the widow of Seymour H. Knox and their children. Most recently it served as headquarters for Computer Task Group. It was purchased in June 2020 by Buffalo personal injury lawyer Ross Cellino for the future corporate headquarters of his law firm, Cellino Law.
Decorators’ Show House is a major community fundraiser presented by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News that takes place every other year.
Planning to go? Here are some details, with more information available on the Junior League of Buffalo website and its Facebook page. Watch for coverage of the completed house next week in The Buffalo News and on BuffaloNews.com.
Dates and times: Decorators’ Show House opens Aug. 21 and runs through Sept. 18. Hours are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Mondays are for private group tours. The house is closed Tuesdays.
Tickets: Tickets are timed (for a specific date and time) and need to be purchased online through Ticketbud. Presale tickets for general admission are $30 through Aug. 20; $35 beginning Aug. 21. Monday private tour tickets are $40. For questions, email JLBuffaloTickets@gmail.com or call 884-8865.
Parking: Available in the lot behind Decorators’ Show House, 800 Delaware Ave. Parking also is available next door at United Way, 742 Delaware Ave., and across the street at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave.
New this year: Friday nights are Artists Night, where visitors can meet the artists who have art on display and for sale. (Decorators Night will be held on Thursday evenings again this year.) Also new: The free Decorators’ Show House 2021 Self-Guided Mobile Audio Tour, in which visitors can listen to an overview of decorated spaces from their phone as they tour the home. Bring your earbuds.
Restrictions: No infants or children younger than 10. No pets. Tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable. The house is not handicapped accessible.
Covid-19 protocols: The Junior League is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and encourages mask wearing at the Show House regardless of vaccination status. Hand sanitization stations will be available. Check the website for any further updates.
The Grace Millard Knox House is the 21st Decorators’ Show House. The 2019 Decorators’ Show House was the Palmer Centennial House on Lincoln Parkway. Since 1981, Decorators’ Show Houses have raised more than $4.4 million to benefit 23 local cultural and human service organizations.