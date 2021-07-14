Outdoor Spaces: Urban paradise in Buffalo's Elmwood Village

“The mature trees were here and a lot of overgrown foundation plantings – and a lot of grass,” Gima said.

“One of my goals when we moved in was no grass. I didn’t want to mow. I wanted to join the ‘no grass’ movement, so I was able to do that,” he said.

The wisteria, privet and path made of pavers were also here, as was a wrought-iron fence that was discovered hidden under a massive 8-by-6-foot hedge, which they removed. The fence dates back to at least 1910, Gima said, who spotted the fence in an old photo of the house.

The garden directly in front of the house is planted with coleus; ‘Ivory halo’ dogwood, which is a shrub with variegated foliage; a large panicle hydrangea, and more – all surrounding a multitiered fountain. Gima built the window boxes, which are planted with coleus and sweet potato vine, and added gargoyles to the house.

Many of the perennials came from a previous home the couple still owns in Lewiston, as did the hawk weather vane. Gima said he also shops sales at local garden centers.

In addition to planting many perennials, shrubs and trees, the couple added a composite fence, extended the existing path with ones of pea gravel, and brought in statuary, mirrors and other garden art.