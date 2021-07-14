Outdoor Spaces: Urban paradise in Buffalo's Elmwood Village

Two benches flank the front sidewalk outside Greg and Judy Gima’s house in the Elmwood Village. The cushioned benches provide a spot for passersby to sit and take in the garden.
There’s much to take in. With its mass plantings, mature trees and artful accents, the garden sits on a corner lot and extends to the street.
As visitors head through a gate toward the back, a path takes them by a large sphere fountain, giant hostas along the garage and a “chartreuse garden” planted with ‘Sun King’ Aralia, coral bells and more hostas. A gazebo and sitting areas overlook a waterfall and koi pond where water lilies are blooming. Variegated foliage and a selection of white flowering plants, including daylilies and impatiens, are illuminated by string lights and spotlights on the trees.
“It looks beautiful at night,” said Greg Gima, a lifelong gardener.
The couple, Western New York natives with three grown sons, moved into the 1905 English Tudor in late summer 2018. This will be the couple’s second year on Garden Walk Buffalo, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24 and 25. See all the details here.
Gima, who retired from DuPont in June 2020, said most of the changes in the garden were done their first two years in the house.
“The mature trees were here and a lot of overgrown foundation plantings – and a lot of grass,” Gima said.
“One of my goals when we moved in was no grass. I didn’t want to mow. I wanted to join the ‘no grass’ movement, so I was able to do that,” he said.
The wisteria, privet and path made of pavers were also here, as was a wrought-iron fence that was discovered hidden under a massive 8-by-6-foot hedge, which they removed. The fence dates back to at least 1910, Gima said, who spotted the fence in an old photo of the house.
The garden directly in front of the house is planted with coleus; ‘Ivory halo’ dogwood, which is a shrub with variegated foliage; a large panicle hydrangea, and more – all surrounding a multitiered fountain. Gima built the window boxes, which are planted with coleus and sweet potato vine, and added gargoyles to the house.
Many of the perennials came from a previous home the couple still owns in Lewiston, as did the hawk weather vane. Gima said he also shops sales at local garden centers.
In addition to planting many perennials, shrubs and trees, the couple added a composite fence, extended the existing path with ones of pea gravel, and brought in statuary, mirrors and other garden art.
Of particular interest to visitors is a 5-foot frog that originally stood at the entrance of the now-closed Frog Hair Grille in Amherst. During the couple’s first year on Garden Walk Buffalo in 2019, they invited people to jot down name suggestions for the frog on 3-by-5 index cards. Hundreds of them filled out cards. The day after the Garden Walk, the first name they pulled out of the basket was Chester. They couldn’t believe it. It turns out that Chester is the name of Judy Gima’s late father. The frog’s full name is now Chester P. Mulligan, with the “P” standing for Greg Gima’s father, Peter.
Gima also has made the most of the “hell strip” – that often sad-looking strip between the sidewalk and the street. With nary a blade of grass in sight, the hell strip is now planted with Russian sage, hardy hibiscus, daylilies, regular lilies, ornamental grasses, butterfly bushes, hydrangeas, shasta daisies and more.
“When you’re a gardener and you’ve got a relatively small city lot, you’ve got to plant up the hell strip,” he said.
Overall, it’s been a perfect year for gardening, Gima said.
“The spring was a little drier and warmer than usual, but we’ve gotten the rain now,” he said.