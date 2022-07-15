 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outdoor spaces: This East Side gardener goes way beyond plants

Outdoor spaces: This East Side gardener goes way beyond plants

From the Photo series: Outdoor Spaces series
Reggie Garner has two nicknames. One is the Plant Man. The other, the Mayor of Pottsville.

That’s because he has, by his own estimate, about 250 plants in pots – annuals, perennials, fruits, vegetables, herbs and houseplants.

Reggie Garner's garden

Reggie Garner stands for a portrait on his porch in Buffalo. "Everybody knows me as the Plant Man," said Garner, who has around 250 potted plants throughout his front, side and back gardens.

These fill the front and side yards of his home of 25 years. He keeps the potted tomatoes – Early Girl, Big Boy, purple, pineapple and cherry varieties – in the backyard and enjoys sharing them with others.

His wife, Tina Holmes-Garner, “is a ‘veggie.’ She’ll come out with scissors to cut some lettuce,” he said.

He calls the yard along the side and in the back “my laboratory.” It’s where he does his potting and other tasks.

He grows some plants from seeds, shops locally including at the Clinton-Bailey Farmers Market for others and overwinters perennials.

Like people, plants need water, food, air and some attention to survive, Garner said. Take care of them as you do yourself.

His garden will be on the East Side Garden Walk from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 and 24. (See end of story for details.)

“My goal is to give people a chance to relax and reset – maybe take a pause out of daily life to take a look at these plants,” said Garner, a part-time career adviser in the adult education division at Buffalo Public Schools.

“To me, it’s therapy,” he said.

Welcome to Plantopia

Reggie Garner holds a sign to be displayed in his garden for  the East Side Garden Walk, July 23 and 24.

Another goal is to educate people about plants. “I’ll tell you what you need to know to keep them alive,” Garner said.

He also enjoys presenting his plants in entertaining ways. Signs and props are found throughout this garden, and themes range from the Wizard of Oz to Marvel action figures to the Buffalo Bills.

Some highlights:

• Garner buys many of his pots (along with about 50 bags of potting soil) but he also repurposes anything he comes across that catches his eye. The plant Dusty Miller, with its silvery gray leaves, is placed in an unlidded foam cooler along with a decorative snowman. An empty carpet adhesive bucket that still has its label on it is home to another plant. The wheeled base from a wet/dry vacuum holds a pot of impatiens.

“Plants on the move,” Garner said, of the wheeled base.

Summer cooler

A repurposed foam cooler holds a Dusty Miller plant and decorative snowman.

• As a reminder that plants appeal to the five senses, Garner places props nearby. For the East Side Garden Walk, he plans to make a nose out of clay to put by fragrant plants, such as chives. A replica of a human ear will be placed near a plant that makes a sound, such as one with rustling leaves.

The “Sight Garden” features whimsical big eyes attached to a sign near where corn is growing. Planting corn in the “Sight Garden” makes sense, Garner said.

“Everyone knows what corn is when they see it,” he said. A corn toy that squeaks, a duck toy that quacks and a toy pig are also found here.

• Garner has fun with theme gardens that combine various toys, including Marvel action figures, with compatible flowers. Spider-Man poses alongside red and blue flowers. Black Panther can be found among Black Magic petunias.

And miniature baby dolls are placed in the pots of young plants just beginning to grow.

They grow so fast

A baby doll posted in a plant in Reggie Garner's garden whimsically indicates a baby plant. 

Other themes include “Moon City,” which is still a work in progress. This area features 17 night-blooming moon flowers, a black backdrop and decorative stars and lights.

• Garner is big on signs. “Veggie bar,” “Pottsville perennials” and “Plantopia” are a few favorites. Another sign reads “I take a stand,” which is placed on, well, a plant stand with pots of red begonias, zinnias and other flowers.

Garner this week said he is about 80% ready for the East Side Garden Walk. He is still working on some of the displays, including a Buffalo Bills-themed miniature stadium complete with end zone and goal post.

When the gardening season is over, Garner said he will have given away many plants to friends and co-workers and donated others; brought in the houseplants; and packed the decorations in bins.

“I’m really good at this because I really care,” he said.

...

The East Side Garden Walk is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 and 24. Headquarters: Martin Luther King Jr. Park (near the Masten District sign, close to Fillmore and North Parade avenues) and People’s Park (Main Street and Jewett Parkway).

Free maps will be available at the Central Library and other city public libraries prior to the walk and available at headquarters the days of the walk. A Children’s Garden Festival is scheduled for 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 23 on Box Avenue between Fillmore Avenue and Kehr Street. For details and updates, including information on donating backpacks, visit eastsidegardenwalk.com and Facebook.

Visit here to find out about other local garden walks and tours.

