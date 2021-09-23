Outdoor Spaces: The Goody Girl Flower Farm in Pendleton

The land was there. The family support was there. And, with the end of her full-time employment, so was the time to explore new possibilities and learn about starting a small business.
After losing her administrative assistant job in June 2020, Marina L. Goody, 55, knew she wanted to do something creative.
“You know how people say a light bulb went off? That’s what happened to me. We had purchased the land about four years ago. It’s an actual farm. We have two little ponies and all this land,” Goody said.
There are three barns – including a pole barn used for storage – and an apartment they use for rental income. The entire property is about 15 acres, she said. Their own home is a few houses down the road.
Goody liked the idea of working with flowers, perhaps in a flower shop making arrangements.
“I just wanted to do something that makes me happy. Then I got this idea. We have this farm. Why don’t I plant my own and start selling my flowers and making bouquets and maybe people will want them?” she said.
With little experience in starting a business or growing and arranging flowers, she knew she had a lot to learn. “I soaked myself into YouTube and books and asked other flower farmers,” she said.
She also took an online course in starting a small business. Part of the course was for the students to teach each other how to do something related to their idea for a business. In Goody’s case, she demonstrated, via Zoom, how to make a simple bouquet. It went over very well, she said.
She said she has mentors through Business Mentor NY and also through SCORE, which includes 10,000 volunteer mentors across the country.
“I’ve been a SCORE (Buffalo Niagara) mentor for 10 years now, and I’ve worked with over 500 clients during that period of time,” said Steven Martin, a Buffalo-based mentor.
“During the pandemic period, which is still going on, but particularly last year, I was receiving many contacts from entrepreneurs or people who were desperate for some relief from what’s going on. Many were looking to start their own businesses,” said Martin, who said he had about 90 clients last year alone and has mentored Goody.
“In Marina’s case, she had no choice. She was let go,” he said.
“What do you do, when you’re suddenly out on the street with the pandemic raging? People are worried, concerned, and she, like many across the country, decided that this was the time, at least to try, to scratch that entrepreneurial itch,” he said.
“The uncertainty – not only the financial uncertainty but, of course, the social uncertainty – puts a lot of stress on us all. And if you’re trying to start something new – like a business or see if it is a possibility to do that – that is stress in and of itself even in good times. So I have to really admire those who are taking the leap,” Martin said.
The Goody gardens
The front garden at the flower farm is about a half acre and was once one of the horse pastures. The couple, who have two children in their 20s, put the bed in last fall. Now a cutting garden, Goody planted many varieties of lavender to use in fresh bouquets or to dry. Mostly English and French, these include Sweet Romance, Hidcote, Grosso, Phenomenal and the amusingly named Dilly Dilly.
This season she also planted a wide selection of perennials and annuals including hydrangeas, peonies, yarrow, Russian sage, alliums, indigo, switchgrass, lisianthus, gladioli, cosmos, zinnias and calendula. Right now, zinnias, ornamental grasses and dahlias are having their moment, she said.
Her husband, who owns Advanced Property Maintenance Inc., installed an irrigation system in the front garden, but with frequent rain this season it was rarely used, Goody said.
Many plants are grown from seeds. The couple chose landscape fabric for some areas and follow a method of using a metal template with holes drilled the desired size. They then burn the holes in the fabric with a small hand-held torch.
Bob Goody also built the wooden bridge that leads to an expansive wildflower field in the back of the property, planted with a wildflower seed mix from American Meadows. A long row of sunflowers leads to an arbor, which is an old tent frame over which morning glories are beginning to climb.
Also part of the growing business: Goody has started offering on-site floral workshops, including one in October. The workshops are held in one of the barns they refurbished. She also hopes to learn more about drying flowers so she can continue the business during the winter.
Goody estimates she spent about $10,000 on seeds, plants, the landscape fabric, the irrigation system supplies and materials and furnishings for inside the barn workshop area. For more information, visit goodygirlflowerfarm.com.