Outdoor Spaces: The Goody Girl Flower Farm in Pendleton

The land was there. The family support was there. And, with the end of her full-time employment, so was the time to explore new possibilities and learn about starting a small business.

After losing her administrative assistant job in June 2020, Marina L. Goody, 55, knew she wanted to do something creative.

“You know how people say a light bulb went off? That’s what happened to me. We had purchased the land about four years ago. It’s an actual farm. We have two little ponies and all this land,” Goody said.

There are three barns – including a pole barn used for storage – and an apartment they use for rental income. The entire property is about 15 acres, she said. Their own home is a few houses down the road.

Goody liked the idea of working with flowers, perhaps in a flower shop making arrangements.

“I just wanted to do something that makes me happy. Then I got this idea. We have this farm. Why don’t I plant my own and start selling my flowers and making bouquets and maybe people will want them?” she said.

With little experience in starting a business or growing and arranging flowers, she knew she had a lot to learn. “I soaked myself into YouTube and books and asked other flower farmers,” she said.