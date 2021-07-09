Outdoor Spaces: Round deck, vampire-themed garden and more in West Seneca

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Also found here: blackberries, elderberries, cherries and four kinds of grapes. There's also a sun garden and a bulb garden.

Three types of bamboo – runner, clumper and ground cover – are planted where a large blue spruce once stood.

“It maintains itself, but you just watch what’s coming up in the lawn and mow it down,” said Paul Rice, who retired from Graphic Controls.

As for the round deck? They had seen one in another garden, also overlooking a pond, but that one was built as an extension off the regular deck. The couple knew that wouldn’t work in their garden, with their existing deck, but it still inspired them.

So they reached out to their neighbor, John “Joe” Reimer of Reimers Renovations, who then built the separate deck near the pond.

As for the vampire-themed garden: “I went on a daylily trip with the Buffalo Area Daylily Society, and I found Bella Lugosi. I said, ‘I used to have one of these a long time ago.’ And then I found Nosferatu, and I said, ‘I’m going to do a vampire theme.’ So everyone on the whole bus trip was looking for anything that had to do with a vampire so I could buy it and stick it in my garden,” said Marianne Rice, who retired from Camellia Meats.