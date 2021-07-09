Outdoor Spaces: Round deck, vampire-themed garden and more in West Seneca

A visit to the West Seneca garden of Marianne and Paul Rice turns up some fun surprises. There’s the garden planted with daylilies with vampire-themed names: Bella Lugosi, Prince of Midnight, Sinister Minister, Dracula’s Smile, Satanic Majesty, Creature of the Night and Vampire Bat.
There’s the secret garden hidden behind a handcrafted gate and highlighted by a feature wall created from bamboo stakes.
And there’s the round deck perched over the koi pond – a perfect spot for enjoying morning coffee or an evening cocktail.
The parklike backyard also features a waterfall, a smaller pond, a pergola, a shed built by Paul Rice and a larger deck off the house. The couple have lived in their Cape Cod-style home, near the Buffalo border, for 43 years.
A large bed of hostas is planted near the pond and waterfall, accented with Buddha statues and pavers placed in a checkerboard pattern.
Paul Rice said they have been gardening with hostas for about eight years. While they don’t know the names of many of them, ‘My Marianne’ and ‘Paul’s Glory’ are part of the collection.
Old trees including a silver maple, an oak and two black walnuts provide shade, but the walnuts are messy.
“You can’t walk barefoot out here. The squirrels bite into them and drop the shells and the shells are sharp,” Marianne Rice said.
Support Local Journalism
Also found here: blackberries, elderberries, cherries and four kinds of grapes. There's also a sun garden and a bulb garden.
Three types of bamboo – runner, clumper and ground cover – are planted where a large blue spruce once stood.
“It maintains itself, but you just watch what’s coming up in the lawn and mow it down,” said Paul Rice, who retired from Graphic Controls.
As for the round deck? They had seen one in another garden, also overlooking a pond, but that one was built as an extension off the regular deck. The couple knew that wouldn’t work in their garden, with their existing deck, but it still inspired them.
So they reached out to their neighbor, John “Joe” Reimer of Reimers Renovations, who then built the separate deck near the pond.
As for the vampire-themed garden: “I went on a daylily trip with the Buffalo Area Daylily Society, and I found Bella Lugosi. I said, ‘I used to have one of these a long time ago.’ And then I found Nosferatu, and I said, ‘I’m going to do a vampire theme.’ So everyone on the whole bus trip was looking for anything that had to do with a vampire so I could buy it and stick it in my garden,” said Marianne Rice, who retired from Camellia Meats.
While the couple said they both have been involved in creating the gardens, they joke that she does the design while he does “the bullwork,” such as digging the pond and creating the waterfall.
“In the end, it’s a communal effort,” Marianne Rice said.
The gardens will be open for viewing from 2 to 5 p.m. Fridays in July, as part of the Tours of Open Gardens, which features more than 100 gardens throughout Buffalo Niagara that people can visit during select hours on Thursdays and Fridays in July.
(See opengardensWNY.com for information on obtaining an Open Gardens Guide. Options include buying a smartphone app ($4.99), purchasing a guide at select garden centers and shops ($10 cash donation) or ordering online ($20 donation).