Outdoor spaces: Pizza oven, pergola, pond and more in Gasport garden

Pizza night at the home of Dave and Carrie Snediker may look a little different. The Gasport couple has an outdoor kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven. There's a bar with 15 stools and concrete countertops, a refrigerator, microwave, a Big Green Egg charcoal grill and a 60-inch TV.
Connected to this pergola is another gathering space – this one uncovered with even more space for chairs, chaises, tables and a patio umbrella.
"We have a big family," said Carrie Snediker, a lifelong gardener who grew up in the house next door, where her niece now lives and runs 1864 Boutique on the property.
It was also the home of her great grandparents, Anna and Gottlieb Otto, who had 15 children. Gottlieb and their oldest son built Otto's flour mill nearby in the late 1800s. The mill was torn down in the 1960s when the bridge was widened. The frame of another 19th century mill is still there.
The Snedikers have 40 relatives on her side, with 12 families living within a half mile – including grandchildren. At Christmas, the Snedikers host a big crowd. In warm weather, the gathering moves outdoors where there is plenty of space for spending time together.
To sharpen his skills at making artisan pizzas, Dave Snediker took a class in Kennebunkport, Maine. The pizzas are a hit during weekend family gatherings and while watching Bills games.
But there's more to this 2-acre property than pizza under the pergola. The gardens feature 400 daylily hybrids, sun and shade perennials, annuals, herbs, garden decor, rocks, and an above-ground swimming pool. A wooden porch swing overlooks a pond. A creek runs alongside the property. Dave Snediker said it takes him about two hours to cut the lawn on his zero-turn mower.
Most fascinating to visitors is the moon gate that leads to some of the gardens. A moon gate is a circular opening in a garden wall that people can walk through. According to the Old House Journal online, "English gardeners borrowed the idea from China in the late 19th century. American gardeners immediately followed suit."
It is 9 feet tall with a 6-foot center and was built of stones by Milton's Landscaping in Appleton. Using an old building method known as dry stone construction, meaning no mortar is used, the arch is formed over a wood support frame which is removed after all the stones are in place. "The stones on the top hold it together," said Dave Snediker, who owns A Superior Concrete in Gasport.
The couple said they were inspired by a moon gate they saw at Sara's Garden & Nursery in Brockport. (There's also a moon gate at the Asian Rainforest indoor garden at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.)
A small structure with a back porch overlooking the creek was originally built as a shop for Carrie Snediker, who runs Alice's Garden, a small, fresh-cut flower business named for her mother. Instead, the little house functions as a quiet retreat and also a place for her to work on her flowers. She sells her flowers seven days a week from a roadside stand in front of the house. She also does bookkeeping for her nephew's construction company, Ray Brigham Construction in Lockport, and A Superior Concrete.
The gardens will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays in July, beginning July 2, as part of the Tours of Open Gardens, which features more than 100 gardens throughout Buffalo Niagara that people can visit during select hours on Thursdays and Fridays in July.
The couple will also open their gardens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.