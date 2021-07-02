Outdoor spaces: Pizza oven, pergola, pond and more in Gasport garden

But there's more to this 2-acre property than pizza under the pergola. The gardens feature 400 daylily hybrids, sun and shade perennials, annuals, herbs, garden decor, rocks, and an above-ground swimming pool. A wooden porch swing overlooks a pond. A creek runs alongside the property. Dave Snediker said it takes him about two hours to cut the lawn on his zero-turn mower.

Most fascinating to visitors is the moon gate that leads to some of the gardens. A moon gate is a circular opening in a garden wall that people can walk through. According to the Old House Journal online, "English gardeners borrowed the idea from China in the late 19th century. American gardeners immediately followed suit."

It is 9 feet tall with a 6-foot center and was built of stones by Milton's Landscaping in Appleton. Using an old building method known as dry stone construction, meaning no mortar is used, the arch is formed over a wood support frame which is removed after all the stones are in place. "The stones on the top hold it together," said Dave Snediker, who owns A Superior Concrete in Gasport.