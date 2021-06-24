Outdoor spaces: A tranquil setting in the City of Tonawanda

Sharon Russell-Moore and Mike Moore have spent years transforming their City of Tonawanda garden into a place they live in all summer long.

It’s not just the colorful annuals and many perennials – some still yet to bloom – and the fun garden decor (yes, those are old dresser drawers repurposed as planters), but it’s the multiple sitting areas they can enjoy on their own or with visitors.

With both uncovered and covered outdoor spaces, where do they decide to hang out?

“It depends on the weather. It depends on how we feel, but we’ve created as many sitting areas as we possibly could,” said Russell-Moore.

“We have an upstairs front porch that has hanging swings. We have a back upstairs porch that is a little more formal,” she said.

The east-facing covered porch, which measures about 8 feet deep by 25 feet long, is furnished with cushioned, all-weather wicker furniture, an old wooden rocker and dresser, and a floral rug – with plenty of hanging ferns and other plants. It’s a favorite place to sit when it’s raining, said the retired couple.

But there’s more.