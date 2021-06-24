 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outdoor spaces: A tranquil setting in the City of Tonawanda
0 comments
top story

Outdoor spaces: A tranquil setting in the City of Tonawanda

Support this work for $1 a month
Garden gazebo

A view of the garden gazebo on the patio outside the home of Sharon Russell-Moore and Mike Moore.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Sharon Russell-Moore and Mike Moore have spent years transforming their City of Tonawanda garden into a place they live in all summer long.

It’s not just the colorful annuals and many perennials – some still yet to bloom – and the fun garden decor (yes, those are old dresser drawers repurposed as planters), but it’s the multiple sitting areas they can enjoy on their own or with visitors.

With both uncovered and covered outdoor spaces, where do they decide to hang out?

“It depends on the weather. It depends on how we feel, but we’ve created as many sitting areas as we possibly could,” said Russell-Moore.

“We have an upstairs front porch that has hanging swings. We have a back upstairs porch that is a little more formal,” she said.

The east-facing covered porch, which measures about 8 feet deep by 25 feet long, is furnished with cushioned, all-weather wicker furniture, an old wooden rocker and dresser, and a floral rug – with plenty of hanging ferns and other plants. It’s a favorite place to sit when it’s raining, said the retired couple.

But there’s more.

“We have our gazebo which is basically our dining area and our outdoor living room. We also have, adjacent to that, a less formal sitting area where you’re surrounded with ferns and other kinds of plants – cannas and elephant ears. And beside that is another yard that has a fire pit that we keep chairs around that we use late at night,” Russell-Moore said.

Sharon Russell-Moore talks about how the outdoor space at her Tonawanda home is her sanctuary.

“For all intents and purposes, we don’t go anywhere in summer but here. This is our sanctuary. We love to entertain and have people over, drink wine, have food and enjoy people’s company,” she said.

Their garden is one of the nearly 100 “Open Gardens” visitors can tour throughout the region during select hours on Thursdays and Fridays in July. Visit the Gardens Buffalo Niagara website for information on obtaining a booklet.

Upstairs covered porch

Mike Moore and Sharon Russell-Moore sit on the upstairs porch on their home in the City of Tonawanda.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The garden also is scheduled to be on the City of Tonawanda Garden Walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 with an evening tour featuring some of the gardens 9 to 11 p.m. Aug. 6.

“A lot of the ideas came from going on Garden Walk Buffalo,” said Mike Moore, noting that the garden has been a work in progress through the years.

Russell-Moore said she has been trying to go with all perennials with the groundcovers. Many hostas are found here. She digs up the dahlias, elephant ears and cannas every fall before the frost so she can replant them every year. Zinnias, an annual, are part of the landscape because they were her grandmother’s favorite flower.

And ferns potted in cone-shaped hanging baskets dress up the porches. She said she buys about 20 each year and passes them along to friends who want them at the end of the season.

Open to ideas

Old dresser drawers are repurposed as planters. 

Their 19th century remodeled two-family home, where they have lived for more than 25 years, features a Victorian-inspired exterior.

Here are a few of the highlights of the outdoor spaces and gardens.

Garden decor: Statuary, birdbaths, a metallic owl and fish, and a decorative fire hydrant with a life-size Dalmatian seated nearby are a few of the accents. An old child-size tub, which was originally in the house, is in the garden. A decorative piece from a local artist, with a copper tube, leaves and floral-shaped shower head which was designed to be hooked up to a garden hose, was rigged with a pump so it recycles the water flowing into the tub.

Planters: Old wooden rockers and a weathered toolbox, all found curbside, are the base for large potted annuals. Dresser drawers, also found curbside, hold pots of begonias and New Guinea impatiens.

Lighting: A chandelier crafted from canning jars from their own kitchen hangs in the gazebo. Mike Moore added strings of white lights to each jar. Additional string lights are found throughout the garden to extend the hours they can enjoy being outdoors.

In the garden

Mike Moore and Sharon Russell-Moore in the backyard of their home in the City of Tonawanda.

Looking for some garden decor for your own home?

Check out this weekend’s Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 on the front lawn at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Visit GardenArtSale.com. Planners say more than 50 vendors will be on hand selling nature-themed items and other works that can be displayed in a garden setting, including sculpture, metalwork, paintings, woodwork, architectural remnants, found art, ceramics and planters. Admission to the sale is free; no tickets or reservations required. If you would like to visit the Botanical Gardens while you’re at the art sale, visit buffalogardens.com to reserve an eTicket.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sharon Russell-Moore on her 'sanctuary'

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Home & Style editor

I write about decorating, gardening, fashion, DIY projects and entertaining for the Home & Style section. We feature many residences throughout Western New York. Interviewing people about their homes and gardens is a favorite part of my beat.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The new rules of pantry organization
Home & Garden

The new rules of pantry organization

We asked the experts how to organize a pantry for everyday cooking and extended use. They walked us through the pantry organization process step-by-step. Start by taking stock of what you have stashed, then follow these tips to sort, decant and stack your way to a tidier pantry. Finding snacks, dinner supplies and baking essentials just got easier.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News