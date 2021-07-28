Outdoor Spaces: A 'She Shed' next to a 'He Shed' highlight Tonawanda gardens

Laura Constantin has a quiet and charming place to relax. Welcome to the She Shed, an 8-by-10 backyard structure designed by her husband, Jim, and built by the couple four years ago in the backyard of their City of Tonawanda home.

“We eat out here. I read out here. I bring music out here. It’s where I breathe at the end of the day,” said Laura Constantin who, like her husband, works in medical health care planning and design at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Their dog, Augie – a Pomeranian mix adopted from the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter – likes to nap in the She Shed, which is why the Constantins joke that it’s the biggest dog house in town.

Jim Constantin, an architect, designed the shed using a standard shell as the base. The couple added two projected windows and a dormer.

Laura Constantin, an interior designer, calls it “a do-it-yourself special” made with cull lumber and clearance supplies they found at big box stores.

“It all came together because he had the base for the building, but we really didn’t want it to be just a shed so it just evolved,” she said.