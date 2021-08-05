Outdoor spaces: A place for pollinators in Cheektowaga garden

Gardening has long been a part of Phyllis Lobbins’ life. Her mother and grandmother planted fruits and vegetables, and her mother was fond of hydrangeas, miniature roses and hostas.
In her mother’s food garden, tomatoes and beans were the main crops, said Lobbins, who grew up on Chester Street.
“One year my mother had beans strung up the side of the house – up to the roof, literally – and my father had to get out his ladder to pick them,” she said.
Once Lobbins had her own garden, she started small – at first growing vegetables before moving on to annuals.
“As the years went by I started to switch over to more perennials. And then, beginning around 2004, I went for the first time to Garden Walk Buffalo, and it blew my mind. I said, ‘Oh my goodness. I can do so much more here.’ I was totally hooked,” she said, pausing for a few moments to point out a hummingbird in her backyard.
She also became a master gardener through Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County.
“Joining in with the master gardeners gave me a great opportunity to improve my knowledge in gardening. It’s a wonderful group,” said Lobbins, whose garden was on the East Side Garden Walk in July.
Today, Lobbins has extensive front, back and side gardens at the Cheektowaga home she shares with her husband, William.
Yet the garden has come with its challenges. Straggly trees and overgrown Japanese yew needed to be removed. Lobbins said she has had to deal not only with tree roots but also clay soil.
“I’ve had to add many amendments,” she said.
Among the highlights:
• Lobbins created a garden in memory of her mother, who died in 2005. The “Agnes Marie” garden in the backyard measures about 8 by 12 feet and is an island of pink, purple and green.
“My mother loved pink,” Lobbins said.
Support Local Journalism
The large hosta and sedum came from her mother’s garden. Echinacea (coneflowers), phlox, rose of Sharon, ladybells (spikes of purple bell-shaped flowers), daylilies, hydrangeas and miniature roses also are planted here.
“My mom always loved growing hydrangeas, but unfortunately the kind that she had very seldom blossomed,” Lobbins said.
While her mother grew miniature roses, she didn’t have coneflowers in her garden. Coneflowers are a favorite of Lobbins – she has several varieties in her gardens – and she would take cuttings of the flowers to her mother when she was in the hospital.
The ladybells “have no connection to my mother but I thought they looked good here,” she said.
• The backyard gardens also include beds of peppers and several varieties of tomatoes (mixed in with zinnias, marigolds and herbs); a greenhouse; a bed in the center of the yard with more coneflowers, liatris and bee balm; potted plants (including sedum, coleus, pink salvia, canna lilies, micro dwarf tomatoes and wild petunias that reseed themselves); a pear tree, and multicolored hydrangea planted near a Black Lace elderberry, which has lacy pink flowers in the spring.
“I like everything in my garden to feed something – bees, hummingbirds and butterflies,” said Lobbins, a retired medical technologist.
That includes other garden visitors. “We have a bunny problem here. Last year they ate the marigolds,” she said, not really seeming to mind.
• Another backyard garden has a rectangular path going through it, covered in large pine bark nuggets. This garden is home to tall Rudbeckia, which is in the same family as black-eyed Susans. “They grow from nothing to 6 feet tall. They are trouble-free and don’t seem to get any diseases,” she said.
Lobbins also describes her cup plant, another tall yellow plant with daisylike flower heads. This native plant has leaves that join at the stem to form a cup that collects rainwater, from which butterflies, bees and hummingbirds can drink.
• The garden is home to many bees. In fact, mason bees and leaf-cutter bees actually have their own homes for nesting. Their houses hang on the back of the garage. Both are excellent pollinators. Mason bees use mud to construct their nests. Leaf-cutter bees use cut leaves.
• Garden decor, much of which Lobbins made, can be found throughout the garden. She crafted a four-piece birdbath from a candy dish placed on top of a marble candlestick, inverted bowl and plate. She also bought a metal tree form and added blue wine bottles, green water bottles and clear glass vases to hang on it.
• A large front garden, which had overgrown Japanese yew when they moved into the house in 1975, is now packed primarily with perennials. Found here: Echinacea “Delicious Candy” – which is a coneflower with fuchsia-colored flowers; Japanese forest grass; salvia; alliums (which she spray-painted after they were done blooming); dusty miller around a tree, and even a “volunteer” tomato plant that a bird seeded.
Her advice to novice gardeners: “Start small. Don’t get overwhelmed. That’s what I tell people.”