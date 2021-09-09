Outdoor Spaces: A 'food forest' in the City of Tonawanda

The Bolyards emphasize that they are new to this and have made “garden blunders.” They continue to learn and are not afraid to experiment.

“One thing we do is test and push our limits with what a plant can handle, how it will survive,” Natalie Bolyard said.

This year they had aphids. “They suck the life out of plants,” Ben Bolyard said. “We had the choice: Do we treat them or let them go? We have the philosophy of ‘do less’ and then the ladybugs came in. The ladybug population bloomed and the aphids went away, and then the ladybugs went away. They came in, ate what they wanted and then they left.”

How it began

Their early attempt at growing food at their home of seven years began with a vegetable garden at the rear of their property.

“It never worked. It was in mostly shade, and we never went over there,” said Natalie Bolyard, a stay-at-home mom. “Then we started planning ideas to make growing food more accessible to us.”