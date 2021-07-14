Local garden walks scheduled for July 16-18

Local garden walks are in full swing. Here are six happening this weekend.
• East Side Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 with about 70 gardens, including community gardens. Download map here. Facebook. Free. Maps also will be available at downtown public libraries and the Foundry, 298 Northampton St., which is hosting an open house during the garden walk.
• Garden Walk Williamsville. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 with 24 gardens. Headquarters/maps and basket raffle on tour day at the welcome tent outside Williamsville Library, 5571 Main St.
• Ken-Ton Garden Tour. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 and 18. Evening tour from 8:30 to 11 p.m. July 16 and 17. Included are 48 gardens (not all open at all times). Maps on tour day at the Aquatic and Fitness Center, 1 Pool Plaza, Tonawanda. Facebook.
• Lancaster Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 17 and 18 with about 30 gardens. Evening tour July 16 from 8:45 to 11 p.m. with 13 gardens. Maps will be available at Two Chicks and a Rooster, 732 Aurora St.; Petals to Please, 5870 Broadway, and Lancaster Coffee Co. & Cafe, 24 Central Ave. Free.
• Northwest Buffalo Tour of Gardens. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 with 28 gardens. Evening tour from 8 to 10:30 p.m. July 16 with 11 gardens and July 17 with 10 gardens. Donations accepted to maintain community gardens. Maps on tour day at St. Mark’s & All Saints Church, 311 Ontario St., and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 at the Elaine M. Panty Branch Library, 820 Tonawanda St. Library is closed Friday.
• Samuel P. Capen Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 and 18 in the neighborhoods of the University District (University at Buffalo South Campus), with about 70 private gardens and public spaces. Evening tour of some of the gardens from 8 to 10 p.m. July 17. Maps on tour days until 4 p.m. at UB Anderson Gallery parking lot, 1 Martha Jackson Place. Maps also can be downloaded here.