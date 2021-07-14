Local garden walks scheduled for July 16-18

• Lancaster Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 17 and 18 with about 30 gardens. Evening tour July 16 from 8:45 to 11 p.m. with 13 gardens. Maps will be available at Two Chicks and a Rooster, 732 Aurora St.; Petals to Please, 5870 Broadway, and Lancaster Coffee Co. & Cafe, 24 Central Ave. Free.

• Northwest Buffalo Tour of Gardens. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 with 28 gardens. Evening tour from 8 to 10:30 p.m. July 16 with 11 gardens and July 17 with 10 gardens. Donations accepted to maintain community gardens. Maps on tour day at St. Mark’s & All Saints Church, 311 Ontario St., and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 at the Elaine M. Panty Branch Library, 820 Tonawanda St. Library is closed Friday.

• Samuel P. Capen Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 and 18 in the neighborhoods of the University District (University at Buffalo South Campus), with about 70 private gardens and public spaces. Evening tour of some of the gardens from 8 to 10 p.m. July 17. Maps on tour days until 4 p.m. at UB Anderson Gallery parking lot, 1 Martha Jackson Place. Maps also can be downloaded here.

