Local garden walks on tap July 9-11

Enjoy visiting other people’s gardens? These self-guided local walks and tours are scheduled this weekend.
• Amherst Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 and 11 with about 24 gardens. (Not all gardens will be open July 11). Maps at Amherst garden centers; at 111 Campus Drive West, Snyder; and on the Town of Amherst website under "Track us." Free.
• Buzz Around Hamburg Village Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 and 11 with 31 gardens. Maps on tour days at Memorial Park bandstand, Lake and Union streets. No vendors in the park this year. Free.
• Lockport in Bloom. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 and 11 with 30 gardens. Evening tour from 7 to 10 p.m. July 9 with 16 gardens. Maps on tour day at the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., and various businesses. Free. (Coincides with Lockport Chalk Walk and Kenan Center American Craftsmen: 50th Anniversary Weekend.)
• North Tonawanda Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10 and 11 with 24 gardens, mostly in historic district. Maps on tour days at Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St. Facebook. Free. (Coincides with the monthly Makers Market July 10 at the art center. Also Pedals to Petals, a cycling event July 10 between garden walks of North Tonawanda and Lockport.)
• Grand Island Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 with 11 gardens. Maps on tour day outside the town gazebo, 2255 Baseline Road, Grand Island. Free.
• Snyder-CleveHill Garden View. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 with 24 gardens. Maps on tour day can be picked up from 9 a.m. to noon in front of Trillium’s Courtyard Florist, 2195 Kensington Ave., Snyder, or from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 110 North Drive, Amherst. A $2 donation is suggested.