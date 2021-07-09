Local garden walks on tap July 9-11

Enjoy visiting other people’s gardens? These self-guided local walks and tours are scheduled this weekend.

• Amherst Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 and 11 with about 24 gardens. (Not all gardens will be open July 11). Maps at Amherst garden centers; at 111 Campus Drive West, Snyder; and on the Town of Amherst website under "Track us." Free.

• Buzz Around Hamburg Village Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 and 11 with 31 gardens. Maps on tour days at Memorial Park bandstand, Lake and Union streets. No vendors in the park this year. Free.

• Lockport in Bloom. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 and 11 with 30 gardens. Evening tour from 7 to 10 p.m. July 9 with 16 gardens. Maps on tour day at the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., and various businesses. Free. (Coincides with Lockport Chalk Walk and Kenan Center American Craftsmen: 50th Anniversary Weekend.)