Living in a triangular house on Buffalo's West Side

Except this triangular home is on Buffalo’s West Side, not in the woods. It’s not mirrored, but rather the fiber cement panels, by James Hardie Building Products, are covered in aluminum paint, which is reflective.

“Ben had the concept for the house, for basically the form of the house. So from there it was a collaboration on how to make that livable space, because it’s such an unusual shape. It has a lot of corners to deal with in terms of just placing furniture. It’s kind of complicated. He helped out a lot by building his triangular dining room table, which is wonderful. We were just really striving to keep it as open as possible,” Connors said.

The stairs were also part of keeping the design as visually open as they could because that’s where the house converges in the front, he said.

“Being eco architects, we also wanted it to be as high performing as we could afford to do, so we have a pretty tight exterior envelope so it’s pretty efficient,” Connors said.

Perrone uses a combination of solar and electric power; no fossil fuels. “No gas bill,” said Perrone, who also has a background in remodeling, carpentry, cabinet-making, graphic arts and teaching.

Among the highlights in the home, which is about 2,100 square feet and set on a double lot: