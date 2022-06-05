Junior League of Buffalo starts search for the next Decorator Show House

The search has begun for a home that can be transformed into the 21st Decorators’ Show House next spring.
The Junior League of Buffalo, which sponsors the Show House in conjunction with The Buffalo News, has announced the criteria for choosing the next home.
It must have historic and architectural value, be located in Buffalo or within 15 miles of the city, and be vacant from Jan. 1 to June 1, 2023. It will be open to the public during April and May for about three weeks.
To be eligible, a home must be at least 7,000 square feet, have two staircases and include at least a two-car garage, sufficient yard space and off-street parking.
To nominate a home, email Show House chair Cindi McEachon at jlb@jlbuffalo.org.
The Decorators’ Show Houses, which began in 1981, have raised more than $4.8 million for grants to nonprofit agencies in Western New York.
The 2021 Show House, the former Knox Mansion at 800 Delaware Ave., raised $315,000 for community grants, the Junior League noted.