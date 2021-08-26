Ideas to inspire (and borrow) from the 2021 Decorators' Show House

One of her favorite looks: “I love putting a plant in front of an uplight, and as the light shines through the plant you get these wonderful patterns on your ceiling and walls.”

(In households with pets and children, plants need to be chosen and placed carefully. Visit aspca.org and poison.org for information on toxic and nontoxic plants.)

At the Show House, houseplants are found in the coffee bar in the kitchen that Nelson designed with Carol Schaper, of Carol Schaper Interiors.

One tip: Silk is a good alternative for those who don’t have the proper light for growing plants, or who travel often, Nelson added.

“You can always use fakes to fill in. The difference between a room without plants and a room with plants is huge,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• Lighting: While traditional lighting is found at the Show House, contemporary fixtures also are seen throughout this early 20th-century home. The lighting is a good example of how decorators mix new with old.