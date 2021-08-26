Ideas to inspire (and borrow) from the 2021 Decorators' Show House

You may not live in an early 20th-century mansion. Or have a team of interior designers to redecorate every room in your home. But the 2021 Decorators’ Show House, which is open for viewing through Sept. 18, has plenty of ideas to inspire.
The Grace Millard Knox House, 800 Delaware Ave., is the 21st Decorators’ Show House sponsored by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News. For information on purchasing tickets and attending this biennial community fundraiser, visit the website.
In the meantime, here are four decorative details Show House visitors can’t miss – and people looking for ideas for their own homes may want to consider.
• Plants: Whether it’s a small potted plant on a shelf or a giant floor plant in the corner of a room, greenery adds a lot to a home, designers say.
“Plants make a house feel lived in,” said interior designer Sandy Nelson, of Designs of the Times. “They bring the outside in. They finish a room in such a way that art and accessories don’t, in that it’s another living thing you’re bringing in. They add to the quality of the air. I don’t think a house is complete without plants,” she said.
One of her favorite looks: “I love putting a plant in front of an uplight, and as the light shines through the plant you get these wonderful patterns on your ceiling and walls.”
(In households with pets and children, plants need to be chosen and placed carefully. Visit aspca.org and poison.org for information on toxic and nontoxic plants.)
At the Show House, houseplants are found in the coffee bar in the kitchen that Nelson designed with Carol Schaper, of Carol Schaper Interiors.
One tip: Silk is a good alternative for those who don’t have the proper light for growing plants, or who travel often, Nelson added.
“You can always use fakes to fill in. The difference between a room without plants and a room with plants is huge,” she said.
• Lighting: While traditional lighting is found at the Show House, contemporary fixtures also are seen throughout this early 20th-century home. The lighting is a good example of how decorators mix new with old.
Mark Taylor, for one, told The News earlier this month that while he wanted to respect the heritage and history of the house, he also wanted to make the dining room a little more contemporary with the chandelier and artwork.
Inspired by European styling, interior designer Erin Kent also went with contemporary chandeliers in the Parisian sitting room. They feature a honey-gold finish with acrylic accents and etched opal glass globes that take on a Sputnik style, she said.
“If you look at houses and rooms that are done in Paris, you will find a lot of the traditional moldings and trim work but yet with a contemporary flair to it. So because of the French Renaissance style of the house, I thought it was fun to play to that Parisian contemporary take on a traditional home,” she said.
• Wallpaper: Wallpaper made a big showing at the 2019 Decorators’ Show House – the Palmer Centennial House on Lincoln Parkway – and it returns this year. These wallcoverings include handcrafted artisan designs from Buffalo-based Red Disk and other companies.
“Wallpaper is the jumping off point for a lot of those spaces in the house,” Kent said. “It’s a fun way to add interest to a space. You can use it in a large application or smaller like I did.”
Kent chose a green wallpaper by York with a bird print. “I wanted to use it in a smaller application inside of the molding just to add a level of detail and draw your attention but not overwhelm the space with too much pattern,” she said.
• Pillows: Furry pillows. Patterned pillows. Fringed pillows. Square, oblong and rolled pillows. Accent pillows of all shapes, sizes, styles and colors are hard to miss at the Show House.
The master bedroom is loaded with them. The music and drawing rooms feature them in different colors and textures. The professional ballerina-inspired and girl’s bedrooms have them. Wherever there’s a sofa, bed or bench, you’ll find pillows – and pick up pointers on combining and arranging them like a pro.
“You can’t help but notice pillows,” Nelson said.
Decorators' Show House runs through Sept. 18.