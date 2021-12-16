Homes for the holidays: A Christmas village that dates back decades

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

House’s grandparents both came from big families.

“My mother, who passed away a few years ago, would tell me how my grandfather actually built a lot more of these. My grandmother had four sisters, and the sisters all had the houses. My mother told me that she and my grandmother used to go out to Gowanda where one of my great aunts had a tavern and they would set up the display at Christmastime,” House said.

Her mother had six houses. Then House’s uncle gave her his collection as well. She has rewired the ones under her tree, although others – including a number of cabins – will not be displayed until the wiring has been updated.

“The houses are over 80 years old. They were made with hand tools, and light up. My grandmother painted the bricks on some of the houses using a toothpick, and would use a fingernail to turn some of the screws for the glass in the windows because the screws were so tiny,” House said.

She didn’t know her grandparents. Her grandfather died in 1957 at age 52 three months before she was born. Her grandmother, Clara, passed away in 1959, also at age 52.