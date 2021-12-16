Homes for the holidays: A Christmas village that dates back decades

Christmas villages are popular and cherished this time of year. But the collection arranged under Catherine House’s Christmas tree on a blanket of faux snow in her North Tonawanda home dates back decades.
Her grandfather, the late Frank Snuszki, worked at Eastern Sign Co. His hobby during the 1920s and '30s was creating the little houses out of sheet metal, she said.
Even more special to the family: Many of the 15 houses under the Christmas tree are replicas of Buffalo homes, including one of the house on Hagen Street where her mother, the late Norma House, was born in 1931.
House has been told that her grandparents lost the Hagen Street house during the Great Depression.
Others are houses her grandfather would see around town, and he would come back and design them, said House, adding that she doesn’t know the location of the houses or if they still exist.
He made the curved roof on one of the houses by going down in the basement and bending it around a pipe, House said. All of the windows are thick pieces of colored glass, not plastic, she said.
In addition, he designed a lighthouse that looks very similar to the Buffalo Lighthouse. House thinks he designed another building inspired by Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna.
House’s grandparents both came from big families.
“My mother, who passed away a few years ago, would tell me how my grandfather actually built a lot more of these. My grandmother had four sisters, and the sisters all had the houses. My mother told me that she and my grandmother used to go out to Gowanda where one of my great aunts had a tavern and they would set up the display at Christmastime,” House said.
Her mother had six houses. Then House’s uncle gave her his collection as well. She has rewired the ones under her tree, although others – including a number of cabins – will not be displayed until the wiring has been updated.
“The houses are over 80 years old. They were made with hand tools, and light up. My grandmother painted the bricks on some of the houses using a toothpick, and would use a fingernail to turn some of the screws for the glass in the windows because the screws were so tiny,” House said.
She didn’t know her grandparents. Her grandfather died in 1957 at age 52 three months before she was born. Her grandmother, Clara, passed away in 1959, also at age 52.
“My grandfather built many of these houses before he became ill after a stroke. My great aunts all had houses as well, but the family has lost track of them. I have added a few ceramic pieces, but for the most part the houses are all antiques. The Christmas tree stand was also made of sheet metal, and my grandfather used soup cans to make the recessed lights,” said House, who retired last June after a 42-year teaching career, mostly in the Wilson School District.
“The soup cans are welded and then the socket goes through and they are wired underneath so that they are all wired together,” she said.
Among the newer buildings House has added from Department 56: A library and bookmobile (a nod to her teaching days), a greenhouse and a conservatory that reminds her of the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens on South Park Avenue. Dog figurines that resemble beloved family dogs – including a Rottweiler named Dozer and a black Lab named Shadow – also are part of the display.
A tradition each year is for her daughter, now 21, to sprinkle sparkling Mica snow over the display. House hopes to learn more about the houses and their locations.
“The houses were under my grandmother’s tree, then my mom’s and my uncle’s, and now are under mine.
"Now that I am retired, I plan to try to do research to try to track down some of the house designs to see what I can learn about them,” she said.