Home of the Week: The Sember home in Clarence: 'a gallery of our travels'

Sember family room

The family room features a fireplace flanked by bookcases displaying Brette Sember's sheep and pottery collections along with travel photos.

 Photo courtesy Brette Sember
Brette Sember, a local freelance writer and author, has traveled all over the world and enjoys displaying the artisan-made and other items she has collected through the years. She and her husband, Terry, live in Clarence with their two golden retrievers. They have two grown children.

Here is how she described their home in an email for The Buffalo News’ Home of the Week feature. Additional photos can be found at the end:

“Our home in Clarence has been shaped by travel. The inspiration piece is the world map on which my grandfather recorded all of the trips my grandparents took. That treasured family heirloom hangs in our family room.

Grandfather's map

Brette Sember's grandfather's map, which records all the places her grandparents visited.

"Their travels and my grandmother’s own collections (dolls and souvenir spoons bought in every country she visited) influenced me so much that our entire home is now a gallery of our travels.

“All of the art in our home was bought on our trips and I have collections of pottery, sheep, baskets, sand, magnets, glass, bookmarks, travel books, landscape paintings and more. There is a photo gallery wall of family photos taken on trips. We have our own maps that plot where we have visited as well as a door I’ve decoupaged with maps of places we’ve been.

Basket collection

Brette Sember's basket collection.

“I seek out unusual, artisan-made items on my travels, such as a woven belt made in the Peruvian rainforest, a silk printed landscape framed using piece of an old lobster trap, art glass, a bowl made from a conch shell in Barbados, a Nantucket lightship basket, a ceramic tide pool, gold inlay boxes from Japan, a French lace bookmark, and more.

"Every room of the house is a testament to our travels.

Sember home office

Brette Sember's home office features many of the bookmarks she has collected on trips. The colorful decorative piece that resembles pom-poms is from Peru and once hung on the back of a llama's collar. The piece on the door frame is a lei from Hawaii crafted from shells and nuts.

“Our home itself has been remodeled and added onto extensively since we moved here 22 years ago, customizing it so that I can display my travel collections," she wrote.

The Buffalo News is looking for other local homes and the stories behind them for the Home of the Week digital feature at BuffaloNews.com.

In the past, we have featured city homes, townhouses, a farmhouse, a cabin, a penthouse apartment and many others.

Now that warm weather and gardening season are here, readers have the opportunity to show off not only the interior of their home, but their outdoor spaces as well. Decks, porches, balconies, barns, gardens, ponds ... so many possibilities.

More photos of the Sember home and their collections:

Sember living room map

The Sembers pin the places they have been on a world map that hangs in the living room.
Sember map

Another one of the Sembers' maps tracking their trip destinations.
Artwork

A collection of artwork.
Sember travel books

A collection of their travel books.
Sember gallery wall

A gallery wall of family photos taken on trips.  
Sember home office collections

The top of cabinets in Brette Sember's office displays spice jars filled with sand from beaches around the world. She has 90 jars. More of her bookmarks hang on the wall.
Sember kitchen

Three framed tiles from Maine and Oregon hang on the wall next to a bookcase in the kitchen.
Sember travel collections

Left, collectibles in a cabinet include a pink bowl made from a conch shell. Center, a large collection of magnets. Right, a door she decoupaged with maps of places they have been.
Belt

A belt from the Amazon in Peru hangs in the upstairs hall.
