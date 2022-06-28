Home of the Week: The Sember home in Clarence: 'a gallery of our travels'

Brette Sember, a local freelance writer and author, has traveled all over the world and enjoys displaying the artisan-made and other items she has collected through the years. She and her husband, Terry, live in Clarence with their two golden retrievers. They have two grown children.

Here is how she described their home in an email for The Buffalo News’ Home of the Week feature. Additional photos can be found at the end:

“Our home in Clarence has been shaped by travel. The inspiration piece is the world map on which my grandfather recorded all of the trips my grandparents took. That treasured family heirloom hangs in our family room.

"Their travels and my grandmother’s own collections (dolls and souvenir spoons bought in every country she visited) influenced me so much that our entire home is now a gallery of our travels.

“All of the art in our home was bought on our trips and I have collections of pottery, sheep, baskets, sand, magnets, glass, bookmarks, travel books, landscape paintings and more. There is a photo gallery wall of family photos taken on trips. We have our own maps that plot where we have visited as well as a door I’ve decoupaged with maps of places we’ve been.

“I seek out unusual, artisan-made items on my travels, such as a woven belt made in the Peruvian rainforest, a silk printed landscape framed using piece of an old lobster trap, art glass, a bowl made from a conch shell in Barbados, a Nantucket lightship basket, a ceramic tide pool, gold inlay boxes from Japan, a French lace bookmark, and more.

"Every room of the house is a testament to our travels.

“Our home itself has been remodeled and added onto extensively since we moved here 22 years ago, customizing it so that I can display my travel collections," she wrote.

Love your home? Share it with us.

The Buffalo News is looking for other local homes and the stories behind them for the Home of the Week digital feature at BuffaloNews.com.

In the past, we have featured city homes, townhouses, a farmhouse, a cabin, a penthouse apartment and many others.

Now that warm weather and gardening season are here, readers have the opportunity to show off not only the interior of their home, but their outdoor spaces as well. Decks, porches, balconies, barns, gardens, ponds ... so many possibilities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Here’s what you need to do if you’re interested in submitting your residence for Home of the Week: Tell us about your home in about 150 words, and email 10 high-resolution images (in JPEG form; horizontals preferred) to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

It’s OK to send the images split among several emails. Please include your name and the city or town where you live. A phone number is also helpful.

Those chosen for BuffaloNews.com will be contacted by Home and Style Editor Susan Martin. Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible.

We will contact those chosen to be featured. We will include your first and last names and the city or town in which you reside, but not your exact address.

For this digital feature, we will publish some or all of the photos you submitted.

Questions? Problems submitting photos? Please email Home & Style Editor Susan Martin at smartin@buffnews.com.

More photos of the Sember home and their collections:

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.