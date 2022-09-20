Home of the Week: The Noonans' fixer-upper in the Village of Williamsville

Karen and Fran Noonan bought their nearly 100-year-old home in the Village of Williamsville as a fixer-upper 13 years ago.

The house, which was on Garden Walk Williamsville this summer, has one-and-a-half baths and three bedrooms, with one used as their study. The Noonans, both of whom grew up in the Cleveland Hill area, moved to Williamsville from a home in Cheektowaga where they raised three children, now ages 47, 45 and 41. (All three have the same birthday – May 31.) The Noonans also have two grandchildren.

Fran Noonan, an artist, has taken on the renovation himself – including remodeling his art studio. An exhibit of his oil paintings, “Beneath the Sun,” runs Oct. 21-Nov. 19 at Meibohm Fine Arts, 478 Main St., East Aurora.

For his home projects, he said he is inspired by the DIY show "Restored," on the Magnolia Network, in which preservationist Brett Waterman restores historic homes but with some modern amenities.

Karen Noonan, a retired fourth-grade teacher, further described the house and the projects her husband has tackled for The News’ latest “Home of the Week” feature. Additional photos can be found at the end.

“His first project was to build a small porch on the front of the house and remove the aluminum siding which had been used to patch where an earlier porch had been. Now we enjoy the porch as the focal point of our home, adorned with hanging baskets and flower boxes,” she wrote in an email.

“After remodeling his art studio, he renovated the full bath, using artisan subway tile in the bath area and tiling the floor with marble, some of which is used as detail for the shower niche. We bought an antique oak washstand and converted it to a vanity. Another is used for storage.

“Then he gutted the dining room, put in new drywall, added more outlets (there are few in old homes), wallpapered, added crown molding to match the original woodwork, and refinished the hardwood floor.

“The biggest project was renovating the kitchen. He built the cabinets of poplar, painted them white and added a corner detail inspired by an old movie. The backsplash is travertine tile. The countertop is stained cherry to match the acacia flooring, which extends into the laundry room.

“Yet to be done – and hopefully soon – is the living room,” she wrote.

Here are more photos of the Noonans' home: