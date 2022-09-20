 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home of the Week: The Noonans' fixer-upper in the Village of Williamsville

Home of the Week: The Noonans' fixer-upper in the Village of Williamsville

Karen and Fran Noonan bought their nearly 100-year-old home in the Village of Williamsville as a fixer-upper 13 years ago.

The Noonan home

The home of Fran and Karen Noonan in Williamsville.

The house, which was on Garden Walk Williamsville this summer, has one-and-a-half baths and three bedrooms, with one used as their study. The Noonans, both of whom grew up in the Cleveland Hill area, moved to Williamsville from a home in Cheektowaga where they raised three children, now ages 47, 45 and 41. (All three have the same birthday – May 31.) The Noonans also have two grandchildren.

Fran Noonan, an artist, has taken on the renovation himself – including remodeling his art studio. An exhibit of his oil paintings, “Beneath the Sun,” runs Oct. 21-Nov. 19 at Meibohm Fine Arts, 478 Main St., East Aurora.

For his home projects, he said he is inspired by the DIY show "Restored," on the Magnolia Network, in which preservationist Brett Waterman restores historic homes but with some modern amenities.

Karen Noonan, a retired fourth-grade teacher, further described the house and the projects her husband has tackled for The News’ latest “Home of the Week” feature. Additional photos can be found at the end.

“His first project was to build a small porch on the front of the house and remove the aluminum siding which had been used to patch where an earlier porch had been. Now we enjoy the porch as the focal point of our home, adorned with hanging baskets and flower boxes,” she wrote in an email.

Flower box

A flower box in full bloom on the porch.

“After remodeling his art studio, he renovated the full bath, using artisan subway tile in the bath area and tiling the floor with marble, some of which is used as detail for the shower niche. We bought an antique oak washstand and converted it to a vanity. Another is used for storage.

“Then he gutted the dining room, put in new drywall, added more outlets (there are few in old homes), wallpapered, added crown molding to match the original woodwork, and refinished the hardwood floor.

“The biggest project was renovating the kitchen. He built the cabinets of poplar, painted them white and added a corner detail inspired by an old movie. The backsplash is travertine tile. The countertop is stained cherry to match the acacia flooring, which extends into the laundry room.

Kitchen

The remodeled kitchen.

“Yet to be done – and hopefully soon – is the living room,” she wrote.

Love your home? Share it with us.

The Buffalo News is looking for other local homes and the stories behind them for the Home of the Week digital feature at BuffaloNews.com.

Here’s what you need to do if you’re interested in submitting your residence for Home of the Week: Tell us about your home in about 150 words, and email 10 high-resolution images (in JPEG form; horizontals preferred) to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

It’s OK to send the images split among several emails. Please include your name and the city or town where you live. A phone number is also helpful.

Those chosen for BuffaloNews.com will be contacted by Home and Style Editor Susan Martin. Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible.

We will contact those chosen to be featured. We will include your first and last names and the city or town in which you reside, but not your exact address.

For this digital feature, we will publish some or all of the photos you submitted.

Questions? Problems submitting photos? Please email Home & Style Editor Susan Martin at smartin@buffnews.com.

Here are more photos of the Noonans' home:

Kitchen window

Another view of the kitchen.
Art studio

Fran Noonan's art studio, which he remodeled himself.
Living room

The living room. Fran Noonan has played piano since childhood, focusing on classical music. His brother is New York City musician Willie Nile. 
View of living room

The living room features bookshelves.
Bathroom

The remodeled bathroom features a vanity made from an antique oak washstand.
Dining room

Fran Noonan gutted and renovated the dining room, including adding crown molding to match the original woodwork and refinishing the hardwood floor.
Front hall

View of the front entrance and dining room.
Entrance

The entranceway features a stained-glass window.
Vegetable garden

The vegetable garden, with herbs, zucchini, peppers, eggplant, lettuce and green beans. The tomatoes are grown in the cage, so the squirrels don't eat them.
Deck

A view of the back deck.
The laundry

The laundry room has the same acacia hardwood flooring as the adjoining kitchen.
Home & Style editor

I write about decorating, gardening, fashion, DIY projects and entertaining for the Home & Style section.

