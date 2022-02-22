 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home of the Week: The Kawczynskis' remodeled home in South Buffalo
Home of the Week: The Kawczynskis' remodeled home in South Buffalo

Living room fireplace

The couple created a lot of the artwork and decor in the house, including the So. Buffalo sign above the fireplace and the pressed and framed ferns on the other wall. Elaine Kawczynski painstakingly stripped and refinished the fireplace.

Jude and Elaine Kawczynski live in a 1,786-square-foot home in South Buffalo. The do-it-yourselfers have spent the last decade fixing up the place, room by room. The house, which cost $89,900, has four bedrooms and 1½ baths and was built in 1910.

They both grew up in Western New York. Elaine Kawczynski works in human resources for New York State. Jude Kawczynski is an interventional radiological technologist.

Here is how Jude Kawczynski described their home for The Buffalo News' Home of the Week feature. Additional photos can be found at the end:

Refinished floor

The couple repaired and refinished the hardwood floors. Jude Kawczynski had to replace some of the inlaid pieces.

“My wife, Elaine, and I bought our home about 10 years ago. We wanted to live in the city but our target area of the Elmwood Village was out of our budget so we found a home in undervalued South Buffalo," he wrote in an email.

"It’s in a nice neighborhood, in a good location ... still very close to the places we like to visit," he said, noting it's a quick ride to downtown, Canalside, Larkinville and Elmwood.

“The house had good bones but needed a lot of updating. Over the course of 10 years we totally remodeled a room every year so far. We did the majority of the work ourselves – from demo work right down to the studs to repairing and refinishing the intricate hardwood floors.

“In addition, I also built the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves in the living room complete with LED lighting and built the white pantry cabinets/shelves in the kitchen from scratch to re-create what was originally there.

“I used a portion of reclaimed bowling alley for the countertop as a unique feature. We also created a lot of the artwork and decor in the house – including the subway station signs, the 'So. Buffalo' sign, the pressed and framed ferns – and repurposed my grandfather’s work bench into an office desk. We truly love our home and look forward to continuing our labor of love," he wrote.

Kitchen paintings

Elaine Kawczynski's mother, the late Eleanor Arendt, painted the food-themed artwork above the opening in the kitchen.

Below, more photos of the Kawczynski home in South Buffalo:

Living room bookcases

Jude Kawczynski built the floor-to-ceiling bookcases in the living room. A designer recommended the paint color,  Benjamin Moore Tucson Teal.
Kitchen pantry

Jude Kawczynski built the white pantry cabinets and shelves in the kitchen. He said he learned carpentry and other skills from his father and older brother.
Repurposed counter

He crafted the countertop using reclaimed wood from a bowling alley that had closed in Jamestown. He found it on Craigslist and stripped it down. The walls behind the shelves are painted BEHR Bon Nuit.
Remodeled kitchen

The couple hired a contractor for the kitchen remodel but did the demo work and painting themselves. 
Updated kitchen

The kitchen features granite countertops and porcelain tile flooring.
Local signs

Jude Kawczynski, a former sign painter, made the signs in the dining room, based on Buffalo Metro Rail stations. The walls are painted Glidden Warm Gold. 
Staircase

Elaine Kawczynski did much of the woodwork stripping and staining in the home, including work on the main staircase. The ceiling in this area features embossed fiber board tiles with a faux copper finish.
Bath

A view of the remodeled bath.
A look outside

Moonflower vine grows on an arbor near the garage. It blooms in early evening but each flower withers by morning. It continuously produces blooms for quite awhile though, Jude Kawczynski said.
Front room

The front room was once a porch.
Office desk

Jude Kawczynski repurposed his grandfather's work bench into a desk in the sitting room. He topped it with glass.
