Home of the Week: The Kawczynskis' remodeled home in South Buffalo

Jude and Elaine Kawczynski live in a 1,786-square-foot home in South Buffalo. The do-it-yourselfers have spent the last decade fixing up the place, room by room. The house, which cost $89,900, has four bedrooms and 1½ baths and was built in 1910.
They both grew up in Western New York. Elaine Kawczynski works in human resources for New York State. Jude Kawczynski is an interventional radiological technologist.
Here is how Jude Kawczynski described their home for The Buffalo News' Home of the Week feature. Additional photos can be found at the end:
“My wife, Elaine, and I bought our home about 10 years ago. We wanted to live in the city but our target area of the Elmwood Village was out of our budget so we found a home in undervalued South Buffalo," he wrote in an email.
"It’s in a nice neighborhood, in a good location ... still very close to the places we like to visit," he said, noting it's a quick ride to downtown, Canalside, Larkinville and Elmwood.
“The house had good bones but needed a lot of updating. Over the course of 10 years we totally remodeled a room every year so far. We did the majority of the work ourselves – from demo work right down to the studs to repairing and refinishing the intricate hardwood floors.
“In addition, I also built the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves in the living room complete with LED lighting and built the white pantry cabinets/shelves in the kitchen from scratch to re-create what was originally there.
“I used a portion of reclaimed bowling alley for the countertop as a unique feature. We also created a lot of the artwork and decor in the house – including the subway station signs, the 'So. Buffalo' sign, the pressed and framed ferns – and repurposed my grandfather’s work bench into an office desk. We truly love our home and look forward to continuing our labor of love," he wrote.
