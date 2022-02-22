Home of the Week: The Kawczynskis' remodeled home in South Buffalo

Jude and Elaine Kawczynski live in a 1,786-square-foot home in South Buffalo. The do-it-yourselfers have spent the last decade fixing up the place, room by room. The house, which cost $89,900, has four bedrooms and 1½ baths and was built in 1910.

They both grew up in Western New York. Elaine Kawczynski works in human resources for New York State. Jude Kawczynski is an interventional radiological technologist.

Here is how Jude Kawczynski described their home for The Buffalo News' Home of the Week feature. Additional photos can be found at the end:

“My wife, Elaine, and I bought our home about 10 years ago. We wanted to live in the city but our target area of the Elmwood Village was out of our budget so we found a home in undervalued South Buffalo," he wrote in an email.

"It’s in a nice neighborhood, in a good location ... still very close to the places we like to visit," he said, noting it's a quick ride to downtown, Canalside, Larkinville and Elmwood.