Home of the Week: The Alsfords' holiday tree for all seasons

Last Christmas, for the first time, the 9-foot artificial tree at the home of Brian and Christine Alsford in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village didn’t come down in January. Or in February. Or in the months that followed.
It’s still up, but the decorations have changed multiple times.
Christine Alsford provided some details in a phone call: “I kept it up after Christmas, then I decorated it in February for Valentine’s Day. In March I did green and orange for St. Patrick’s Day. In April I did Easter – with Easter eggs and bunny glasses, sparkly stuff,” said Alsford, a special education teacher who retired after 38 years in the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District.
“In May I did birdhouses. June, July and August I kept it all patriotic because I was so busy during the summer. In August I wanted to do a children’s tree with dinosaurs, but I didn’t have time. And now, this season, it’s for Halloween. My house is all decorated for Halloween because it’s my favorite holiday,” she said.
The Alsfords shared photos of the ever-changing “happy tree,” something they enjoyed during the pandemic. Brian Alsford, who is retired, also provided some information on their longtime home, via email (slightly edited):
”We’ve lived in the Elmwood Village for 35 years. Over that time there has been steady progress on our home renovations, starting with tearing down a dilapidated carriage house to stripping out old plaster down to the lath to the first roof tear-off of four layers.
“Much has been in line with the vintage of the neighborhood and the home itself. Per our deed, the initial structure began building around 1897, with an enclosed two-story back porch constructed in 1910. A beautiful, large stone fireplace with a flagstone floor sits on this lower level surrounded by 7-foot-tall exterior French windows.
“We recall that moving into the neighborhood we were fortunate to have (the late) Austin and Jean Fox living next door. Austin Fox, the retired English department chairman at Nichols School, was also a city historian and pointed out many homes on the street and the stories that went along with them.
"They became good friends and are missed. I shared with them a book that my great uncle had which showed the king and queen of Belgium arriving in a carriage to stay at a large mansion (no longer standing) at the end of our street on Delaware to attend the Pan-Am Exposition (1901). So a lot of local color and history.
“As we progressed with our interior renovations, Christine loved to decorate for the holidays and we have had many happy past gatherings with family and friends. I love to cook and this fit right in with the occasions. As colleagues from out of town came through on business, I’d enjoy developing a meal with a bottle of wine ... always appreciated.
“Importantly, the ‘overboard’ holiday decorating evolved into ‘themes’ which gained traction during the pandemic. We’ve evolved our artificial 9-foot Christmas tree into these themes and it has stayed in our living room for now well over a year,” he wrote.
