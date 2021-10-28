Home of the Week: The Alsfords' holiday tree for all seasons

Last Christmas, for the first time, the 9-foot artificial tree at the home of Brian and Christine Alsford in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village didn’t come down in January. Or in February. Or in the months that followed.

It’s still up, but the decorations have changed multiple times.

Christine Alsford provided some details in a phone call: “I kept it up after Christmas, then I decorated it in February for Valentine’s Day. In March I did green and orange for St. Patrick’s Day. In April I did Easter – with Easter eggs and bunny glasses, sparkly stuff,” said Alsford, a special education teacher who retired after 38 years in the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District.

“In May I did birdhouses. June, July and August I kept it all patriotic because I was so busy during the summer. In August I wanted to do a children’s tree with dinosaurs, but I didn’t have time. And now, this season, it’s for Halloween. My house is all decorated for Halloween because it’s my favorite holiday,” she said.

The Alsfords shared photos of the ever-changing “happy tree,” something they enjoyed during the pandemic. Brian Alsford, who is retired, also provided some information on their longtime home, via email (slightly edited):