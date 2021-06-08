Home of the Week: In Alden, a garden fairy tale continues

“However my favorite garden experience is walking with my husband through the paths in the woods and gardens at twilight, listening to the sounds and the silence, the whisper of the breeze, rustling of the leaves and gurgling of the water.

“Looking up, we are awestruck of the evening stars, all in their glory reminding us of our insignificance. That is when gardening becomes the greatest pleasure. What a glorious area we live in; the four seasons bring something new daily," she wrote.

Do you love your house enough to show it off? This could be your chance.

In fall 2017, The Buffalo News Home & Style section launched a digital feature called Home of the Week. Since then, readers have regularly sent in photos and described what they love about their homes. We have featured city homes, townhouses, an 1890s farmhouse, a cabin, a penthouse apartment and many more.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Now that warm weather and gardening season are here, readers have the opportunity to show off not only the interior of their home, but their outdoor spaces as well. Decks, porches, balconies, barns, gardens, ponds ... so many possibilities.