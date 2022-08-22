Home of the Week: Gardens, dogs and lots of smiley faces in Orchard Park

Tim Roberts and his wife, Mary, live in the Town of Orchard Park with their three dogs. He recently sent in photos of their house and garden for our Home of the Week digital feature.

Roberts explained that the home was built in 1993 using stress-skin panel construction, now known as SIPS (structural insulated panel system), which he said was relatively new at the time. He recalled buying the panels at Thermal Foams Inc. on Kenmore Avenue, Buffalo.

Syndicated columnist James Dulley has written that it’s “one of the most energy efficient house construction methods available and it is extremely durable."

Some details: "SIPS wall panels are a sandwich of insulating foam in the center with a supporting 'stress skin' on each side. These skins give the strength and rigidity to the panels. They are permanently bonded to the foam core," Dulley wrote in one of his columns.

"Since the OSB (oriented strand board) or steel skins are so strong, no wall support framing is needed. Adjacent wall panels interlock and attach to the foundation. When enclosed with panels, the house is strong and stable," he wrote.

Roberts, a gardener, further described their home this way:

“I had solar panels added in 2009 that allow me to pay a minimum electric bill for the sunniest months of the year. I have an unheated solar greenhouse which I use in spring to start my seeds, and which provides a small amount of supplemental heat in fall and spring.

“My passion is my gardens, where I have used my ornamental horticulture degree from Cornell University to plant a wide variety of trees and perennials.

“Because my home is in a rural area, weed control is a challenge. I have rock garden flower beds all around my house, with 3 mil black plastic over the soil, and pea gravel as mulch.

"The pea gravel does not decompose, so I don’t have to replace it every year, and the plastic barrier keeps any weeds that do grow from gaining a foothold in the soil.

“For any plants I add, I punch a hole in the plastic. I have created a waterfall on the east side of the house, a fountain on the south side, and a small stream on the north side of the house,” Roberts said.

Inside, the dogs have plenty of places to make themselves comfortable, while there's some quirky touches as well, such as Mary Roberts' collection of smiley faces on mugs and other items. (Scroll to the end to see more photos.)

Are you interested in sharing your home or garden with Buffalo News readers?

The Buffalo News is looking for local homes and the stories behind them for the Home of the Week digital feature at BuffaloNews.com.

