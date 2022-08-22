 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home of the Week: Gardens, dogs and lots of smiley faces in Orchard Park

Backyard porch

Minnie, an 8-year-old King Charles Spaniel from Joyful Rescues in Cuba, N.Y., relaxes on the back porch overlooking the garden.

 Photo courtesy Tim Roberts
Tim Roberts and his wife, Mary, live in the Town of Orchard Park with their three dogs. He recently sent in photos of their house and garden for our Home of the Week digital feature.

Roberts explained that the home was built in 1993 using stress-skin panel construction, now known as SIPS (structural insulated panel system), which he said was relatively new at the time. He recalled buying the panels at Thermal Foams Inc. on Kenmore Avenue, Buffalo.

Syndicated columnist James Dulley has written that it’s “one of the most energy efficient house construction methods available and it is extremely durable."

Some details: "SIPS wall panels are a sandwich of insulating foam in the center with a supporting 'stress skin' on each side. These skins give the strength and rigidity to the panels. They are permanently bonded to the foam core," Dulley wrote in one of his columns.

"Since the OSB (oriented strand board) or steel skins are so strong, no wall support framing is needed. Adjacent wall panels interlock and attach to the foundation. When enclosed with panels, the house is strong and stable," he wrote.

Tim Roberts house

A view of the solar greenhouse, left, and solar panels. The inside of the greenhouse is lined with black barrels of water that capture sunlight during the day and release the heat at night.

Roberts, a gardener, further described their home this way:

“I had solar panels added in 2009 that allow me to pay a minimum electric bill for the sunniest months of the year. I have an unheated solar greenhouse which I use in spring to start my seeds, and which provides a small amount of supplemental heat in fall and spring.

“My passion is my gardens, where I have used my ornamental horticulture degree from Cornell University to plant a wide variety of trees and perennials.

Front of the house

A view of the front of the house. The clerestory windows allow more light to enter the room.

“Because my home is in a rural area, weed control is a challenge. I have rock garden flower beds all around my house, with 3 mil black plastic over the soil, and pea gravel as mulch.

"The pea gravel does not decompose, so I don’t have to replace it every year, and the plastic barrier keeps any weeds that do grow from gaining a foothold in the soil.

“For any plants I add, I punch a hole in the plastic. I have created a waterfall on the east side of the house, a fountain on the south side, and a small stream on the north side of the house,” Roberts said.

Inside, the dogs have plenty of places to make themselves comfortable, while there's some quirky touches as well, such as Mary Roberts' collection of smiley faces on mugs and other items. (Scroll to the end to see more photos.)

Backyard stream

Roberts created a small stream.

Are you interested in sharing your home or garden with Buffalo News readers?

The Buffalo News is looking for local homes and the stories behind them for the Home of the Week digital feature at BuffaloNews.com.

In the past, we have featured city homes, townhouses, a farmhouse, a cabin, a penthouse apartment and many others.

Here’s what you need to do if you’re interested in submitting your residence for Home of the Week: Tell us about your home in about 150 words, and email 10 high-resolution images (in JPEG form; horizontals preferred) to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

It’s OK to send the images split among several emails. Please include your name and the city or town where you live. A phone number is also helpful.

Those chosen for BuffaloNews.com will be contacted by Home and Style Editor Susan Martin. Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible.

We will contact those chosen to be featured. We will include your first and last names and the city or town in which you reside, but not your exact address.

For this digital feature, we will publish some or all of the photos you submitted.

Questions? Problems submitting photos? Please email Home & Style Editor Susan Martin at smartin@buffnews.com.

Let the light in

The clerestory windows.
Summer place

The gazebo porch.
Trellis

A headboard serves as a trellis for clematis.
Walk this way

A path leads through the woods on the Roberts' 10-acre property.
Blue room

Lightning, one of the couple's three dogs, is right at home in the blue bedroom.
Smile!

Mary Roberts' collection of smiley faces began when her two sons, now in their 30s, were young. It has grown through the years. This is the hallway/laundry area.
Water feature

A fountain is found in front of the house.
Clematis

Clematis grows on a trellis at the front of the house.
Make your house a home

Home & Style editor

I write about decorating, gardening, fashion, DIY projects and entertaining for the Home & Style section. We feature many residences throughout Western New York. Interviewing people about their homes and gardens is a favorite part of my beat.

