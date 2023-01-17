 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Home of the Week: Cozy conservatory, salvage style in the Southtowns

  • Updated
Gazebo in snow

The deck and gazebo outside the Janak home in Boston is as stunning in winter as it is in summer.

 Photo courtesy Paul Janak
Paul and Elaine Janak have lived in their split-level home in Boston, N.Y., for more than 30 years. They raised four children in the house and have five grandchildren.

One highlight of the home is the conservatory – glass-sided and glass-topped – which is fully heated and air-conditioned so it can be enjoyed in all seasons. They put screens in during warm weather.

“It’s pretty cool to come out here during a rainstorm or even when it’s snowing out. It just feels like you’re sitting outside,” Paul Janak said.

The backyard has a deck with steps leading to a gazebo – another picturesque gathering spot.

Conservatory in winter

The conservatory is heated.

Another highlight is the salvaged furnishings they were able to purchase for the inside of their home – including a chandelier that originally came from a lighting store that experienced a fire; the family room furniture purchased after a fire at a store in Houston; and the Harden-brand china cabinet, dining table and chairs from a place in Albany. The furniture had been water damaged. Janak said he paid $500 for the set and had it professionally refinished locally for about $2,000.

"Because of my line of work, I have the opportunity to purchase salvage before or after it goes to the secondary market," he said.

Dining room with a view

The dining room. Elaine Janak made the window treatments with fabric purchased from the old FWS store on Elmwood Avenue.

Like the furnishings, a fair portion of their Christmas decorations were also salvaged from various insurance claims near and far, said Paul Janak, a regional manager for RCF Salvage Company – a commercial insurance salvage company. 

Through the years the Janaks have been able to purchase other salvaged items and add to their collection.

“My wife does all the inside decorations, and I do the outside. We love giving our guests the salvage tour when they come to visit,” he said.

He described some of their finds in our latest Home of the Week. More photos can be found at the end of the story, including recent photos of their holiday decorations.

Conservatory in summer

The conservatory in summer. Grass has replaced the dirt, Paul Janak said.

Love your home? Share it with us

The Buffalo News is looking for other local homes and the stories behind them for the Home of the Week digital feature at BuffaloNews.com.

In the past, we have featured city homes, suburban homes, townhouses, a farmhouse, a penthouse apartment and many others.

Here’s what you need to do if you’re interested in submitting your residence for Home of the Week: Tell us about your home in about 150 words, and email 10 high-resolution images (in JPEG form; horizontals preferred) to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

It’s OK to send the images split among several emails. Please include your name and the city or town where you live. A phone number is also helpful.

Those chosen for BuffaloNews.com will be contacted by Home and Style Editor Susan Martin. Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible.

We will contact those chosen to be featured. We will include your first and last names and the city or town in which you reside, but not your exact address.

For this digital feature, we will publish some or all of the photos you submitted.

Questions? Problems submitting photos? Please email Home & Style Editor Susan Martin at smartin@buffnews.com.

More photos of the Janak home:

Gazebo in spring

The deck and gazebo in spring.
The family room

The furniture and carpet in the family room are salvage.
China cabinet

The china cabinet.
Decorated china cabinet

The china cabinet decorated for Christmas.
Conservatory

Another view of the conservatory.
Shed

A sidewalk leads from the conservatory to the 12-by-28-foot mini-barn.
Window view

A view of the deck and gazebo from the conservatory.
Decorated conservatory

The conservatory is an ideal setting for a Christmas display.
Holiday villages

The Department 56 villages in the conservatory came from two gift shops after the boxes were damaged in fires – one local and one on Long Island.
Tree in conservatory

The artificial Christmas tree was purchased years ago at the former Pleasures & Pastimes.
Angels

The outside angels came from Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More. They had been damaged in a windstorm three years ago. “I’ve been repairing them ever since,” Janak said.
Sled

The sleigh and reindeer in the backyard also were salvaged from Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More.
Home & Style editor

I write about decorating, gardening, fashion, DIY projects and entertaining for the Home & Style section. We feature many residences throughout Western New York. Interviewing people about their homes and gardens is a favorite part of my beat.

