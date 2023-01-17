Home of the Week: Cozy conservatory, salvage style in the Southtowns

Paul and Elaine Janak have lived in their split-level home in Boston, N.Y., for more than 30 years. They raised four children in the house and have five grandchildren.

One highlight of the home is the conservatory – glass-sided and glass-topped – which is fully heated and air-conditioned so it can be enjoyed in all seasons. They put screens in during warm weather.

“It’s pretty cool to come out here during a rainstorm or even when it’s snowing out. It just feels like you’re sitting outside,” Paul Janak said.

The backyard has a deck with steps leading to a gazebo – another picturesque gathering spot.

Another highlight is the salvaged furnishings they were able to purchase for the inside of their home – including a chandelier that originally came from a lighting store that experienced a fire; the family room furniture purchased after a fire at a store in Houston; and the Harden-brand china cabinet, dining table and chairs from a place in Albany. The furniture had been water damaged. Janak said he paid $500 for the set and had it professionally refinished locally for about $2,000.

"Because of my line of work, I have the opportunity to purchase salvage before or after it goes to the secondary market," he said.

Like the furnishings, a fair portion of their Christmas decorations were also salvaged from various insurance claims near and far, said Paul Janak, a regional manager for RCF Salvage Company – a commercial insurance salvage company.

Through the years the Janaks have been able to purchase other salvaged items and add to their collection.

“My wife does all the inside decorations, and I do the outside. We love giving our guests the salvage tour when they come to visit,” he said.

He described some of their finds in our latest Home of the Week. More photos can be found at the end of the story, including recent photos of their holiday decorations.

Love your home? Share it with us

The Buffalo News is looking for other local homes and the stories behind them for the Home of the Week digital feature at BuffaloNews.com.

In the past, we have featured city homes, suburban homes, townhouses, a farmhouse, a penthouse apartment and many others.

Here’s what you need to do if you’re interested in submitting your residence for Home of the Week: Tell us about your home in about 150 words, and email 10 high-resolution images (in JPEG form; horizontals preferred) to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

It’s OK to send the images split among several emails. Please include your name and the city or town where you live. A phone number is also helpful.

Those chosen for BuffaloNews.com will be contacted by Home and Style Editor Susan Martin. Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible.

We will contact those chosen to be featured. We will include your first and last names and the city or town in which you reside, but not your exact address.

For this digital feature, we will publish some or all of the photos you submitted.

Questions? Problems submitting photos? Please email Home & Style Editor Susan Martin at smartin@buffnews.com.

More photos of the Janak home: