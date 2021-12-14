Home of the Week: A move to a bigger house with room for Mom

While many empty nesters downsize after raising a family, Linda L. Boldt and her husband, Bill, both now retired, upsized to a larger house.

This gave them the opportunity to share their home with Linda Boldt’s mother, Mae Limpert, who had her own downstairs bedroom and bath in the new house in Orchard Park.

They previously lived in West Seneca.

“We raised our two kids in West Seneca. I grew up in West Seneca. We built a house right next to my mother and father so I lived there my whole life until we came out here,” Boldt said.

After her father died about 30 years ago, Boldt said they always took care of her mother. "She was always next to us. We always had dinner together," she said.

Yet they eventually decided that living under the same roof would be a better option. So they sold the two homes and moved to Orchard Park.

“She lived with us for nine years. She was 95 when she passed away. So she had nine good years with us in this house. It was nice having her here, and it was nice for her to have company and activity. It worked out very well,” Boldt said.