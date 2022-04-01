Home of the Month: South Buffalo couple fixing up their home room by room

The Buffalo News continues to look for other local homes and the stories behind them and their décor. Those chosen for Home of the Week will be displayed in the digital feature.

As is the case with the Kawczynskis’ home, the residence could be chosen as a future Home of the Month.

Here’s what you need to do if you’re interested in submitting your residence for Home of the Week: Tell us about your home in about 150 words, and email 10 high-resolution images (in JPEG form; horizontals preferred) to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

It’s OK to send the images split among several emails. Please include your name and the city or town where you live. A phone number is also helpful.

Those chosen for BuffaloNews.com will be contacted by Home and Style Editor Susan Martin. Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible.

We will contact those chosen to be featured. We will include your first and last names and the city or town in which you reside, but not your exact address.

For this digital feature, we will publish some or all of the photos you submitted.