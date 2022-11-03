Home of the Month: Old meets new in historic Allentown apartment

Their apartment is located in a building that was designed and lived in by renowned architect E.B. Green. Their living room was a featured set in “Marshall,” the 2017 biopic about the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, filmed locally before they became tenants.

They even named their golden retriever Brodie, short for Brodhead – Green’s middle name.

Christopher Wagner and Dillon Joseph consider themselves lucky to call their rental apartment “home.”

The building, a Buffalo Management Group property, “is an absolute testament to Buffalo’s architectural grandeur,” Wagner said. It was built in 1914-1917.

They describe the style of the apartment, which is approximately 2,000 square feet, as blending the character of a historic property with smart technology and midcentury modern and contemporary design.

They brought in a combination of their own furnishings, lots of artwork, and added some smart technology.

“Throughout the apartment we have smart lighting – a combination of hard-wired dimmers that are all Wi-Fi connected,” Joseph said.

“We also have these color-changing lights in the living room that are from Philips Hue. So we have the ability to change all the lights in the room, in addition to having them on automation based on the time of the day. They can be controlled through our phones and also through Alexa,” he said.

In addition, the curtains in the living room, which faces a city street, are on sunset automation.

“At sunset the curtains automatically close to give us some privacy,” said Joseph, a senior vice president at M&T who works on digital banking solutions for small-business customers.

The original wood-burning fireplace with original masonry design is the focal point of the living room.

“The detail of it is so intricate,” said Wagner, an attorney at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. During the season, they use the fireplace all the time, he said.

One challenge was deciding where to put the television in the room.

They opted for a 65-inch Samsung Frame TV, which looks like a framed painting when turned off. Buyers can choose the artwork from the Samsung gallery or they can upload and display their own.

“The reason we ended up getting this TV is that neither of us really wanted the TV-over-the fireplace look,” Joseph said. “But with the furniture we were bringing in and the layout of the room, we really wanted to feature the fireplace. There wasn’t really a great way for us to both feature the fireplace and still have a comfortable TV spot. So that was our way of making that compromise to ourselves,” he said.

The kitchen is another room where old and historic meet modern and contemporary. They believe the tall cabinets are original but that someone along the way swapped out the cabinet fronts with glass, which visually opens up the room.

In addition to stainless steel appliances, a stainless steel cabinet with drawers for utensils and other items resembles a tool chest and brings an industrial element into the space.

Joseph crafted the butcher block kitchen island using galvanized pipes and pipe fittings for the base.

The adjoining butler’s pantry is the spot for the main stainless steel refrigerator, two wine refrigerators, a wet bar with copper sink, coffee items and additional storage for all their glassware.

Both Wagner and Joseph enjoy cooking. They have a vertical hydroponic garden by Gardyn that takes up just 2 square feet and utilizes a method of growing plants without traditional soil. An app monitors the plants. It stands in the small room off the pantry, which they now use as a storage/laundry/exercise room but may once have been servants’ quarters. They currently are growing celery, tomatoes, sweet peppers, chives, banana peppers, romaine, sage and more.

They said their total monthly rent is $3,000 and includes utilities, off-street parking in a gated lot, and a decent-sized storage room downstairs.

They moved into the place in May 2020, at a point in the Covid-19 pandemic when many people were working and staying at home.

“It gave us a lot of time in this space to make it the way we wanted, whereas in a different time that wouldn’t have been the same sort of relationship with a new home,” Wagner said.

Plus, because they were at home so much, they wanted to feel comfortable in their new place. It made the move-in process go very fast, they said.

“I think we had every piece of art on the wall within the first week,” Joseph said.

The apartment at a glance:

Layout: Three steps from the private entryway lead to the roomy foyer. The foyer opens to the living room, with a domed ceiling and original wood-burning fireplace, and dining room with French doors with leaded glass, believed to be original to the apartment along with the meticulously maintained door hardware. A swinging door leads to a butler’s pantry. The adjoining kitchen features tall glass-front cabinets; a handmade butcher block island with three stools; industrial stainless steel cabinet with drawers; stainless steel appliances, and a black-and-white tile floor. There’s also primary and guest bedrooms; two baths, and a home office with closet. The building has a private courtyard garden for tenants.

Furniture: Among the highlights: A midcentury modern sectional that came from Dillon Joseph’s family and has been reupholstered, likely purchased at the former Advance Furniture; Eames chair and ottoman from Design Within Reach; Yamaha Clavinova electric piano; a live-edge dining table (natural edge rather than one that’s straight); white dining chairs by Burke from the ’60s, also from Joseph’s family, that are similar to Eero Saarinen’s Tulip Chair.

Lighting: Smart technology throughout. A sculptural light rod chandelier from West Elm in the dining room and four light bars in different colors from us.hay.com on the foyer wall are striking additions. The light bars look like neon but have the energy efficiency of LED.

Floors: Hardwood topped with area rugs from Safavieh.

Artwork: Paintings, photographs, wall sculptures and other works include pieces found locally or while traveling; modern and contemporary art from Joseph’s family, and some of their own photographs. A large 1901 map of Buffalo, printed on canvas, hangs in the primary bedroom.

Accessories: Colorful pillows, throws, vases and houseplants.

