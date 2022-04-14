Hello spring: Time to wash your windowsills and ditch the winter wreath

Winter coats one day. T-shirts the next. Welcome to Western New York in April. While muddy dog paws, weathered winter door wreaths and soggy papers stuck under the shrubbery are part of our lives and landscapes, it’s time to transition into spring. Maybe even pull the gardening clogs out of the closet and pack away the boots.

Here are 10 things to do now, if you’re so inclined. Who knows? Doing one task may inspire you to tackle another – possibly even one not on this list. Spring has a way of springing us into action.

Here we go:

• “Open your windows and clean the windowsills so that when the fresh air comes in it’s not bringing all that dirt in. It gets dirty in there from the winter,” said Jamie Shaner, a professional organizer and owner of Home Solutions of WNY.

Even if she doesn’t wash all the windows, she still does the sills this time of year. “I just think when transitioning it makes the air fresher,” she said.

• Can’t wait to start planting outdoors? Be patient and turn your attention indoors. “I’m bringing in some fresh plants for inside. I’m just getting antsy to see some springlike life,” said Karen Bialkowski, president of the Interior Design Association of WNY.

“I’m doing a succulent garden inside,” said Bialkowski, who has the plants on her coffee table in her family room and has ordered a new succulent pot for them.

Good news for busy people: “They don’t need a lot of maintenance,” said Bialkowski, co-owner of Kittinger Furniture and president of Interiors of WNY, 4675 Transit Road, Clarence.

Or go for a vase of fresh flowers – whether they’re tulips or another favorite. Shaner regularly treats herself to one or two bunches of alstroemeria from Trader Joe’s – and not just in the spring but winter, too.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Those stems last a couple weeks. Through the winter I tend to go for heavier colors like deep reds and oranges, but right now I’m doing the whites and pale pinks,” she said. “It’s one of those little things that I transition. I’m not really a pink person, but seeing those pale pink flowers does my soul good,” she said.

• Packing away flannel sheets and heavy comforters is an obvious way to move into spring and summer, but Shaner takes it another step. Switch to spring/summer pajamas (maybe treat yourself to new ones). As far as that winter bedding, launder now – following manufacturers’ instructions. You don’t want to be doing that in July (or not at all).

• Change your door wreath from winter to spring. Choose a faux forsythia wreath or other spring theme, and smile every time you pull into the driveway (even if it’s 40 degrees out).

While you’re at it, sweep the porch or stoop – and perhaps add a pot or two of winter pansies to your outside entrance. With proper care, they should do fine this time of year.

• Have you taken a good look at your doormats? Clean thoroughly or replace, if necessary. Not only will it help eliminate dirt from being tracked into the house, but you can also have a little fun by greeting visitors with a new mat printed with a message such as “Did you call first?”

• Switch out your decorative pillows for ones with a springtime feel to them, Bialkowski suggested. Pack away the faux fur and velvet, and go for something in a snappy stripe or pretty floral.

• Shop early for containers for planting, if you’re in the market for them and pretty much know what you’ll be filling them with this season. Decorative planters and pots – along with other seasonal items such as outdoor pillows and rugs – tend to get scooped up. (Remember, early bird gets the worm ... or something like that.)

• While you’re in the mood for planning ahead, here’s another tip from Bialkowski: Get an early start now on planning any interior decorating projects you want to have completed by the holidays later this year, especially if you’re looking for customized design. On top of that, line up any painters, wallpaper installers, etc. – some of whom may be booked for months.

• Clean out your car. We won’t be the ones to tell you it’s safe to remove your snowbrush, but the empty Tim Hortons cups have to go and the kids’ boot prints on the backs of the car seats can be wiped off.

• This has nothing to do with your home, but Shaner suggested this one: Get a pedicure – either a DIY job at home or a professional pampering at a salon. The season for open-toe shoes and sandals can’t come fast enough, and you’ll be ready.

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.