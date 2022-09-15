Great Gardening: The glorious flowers of fall

Gardening and the garden viewing season are far from finished – so much is in flower now. Nature walks and driving tours reveal meadows and fields that are more colorful now than in most other months. So many plants are exuberantly blooming, making pollinators, birds, people and other animals happy. Yet many of these plants are less familiar and underutilized in home gardens, compared to spring and summer flowering beauties.

What is that?

This is the common question heard by expert gardeners and garden center staff, usually with a description of the flower color and height of the plant. (It is helpful if the questioner shows or describes the leaf, stem, location, growth habit, etc.) This article intends to answer some of your identification questions, and to encourage you to add more of these to your garden, meadow, or nearby wild spaces.

In fields and meadows

What do you see out there, in the uncultivated space beyond your yard or suburban neighborhood? Without bogging down in definitions, let’s use the term “field” to mean an uncultivated open area – not woodland and not built upon or urbanized. (A farm field is obviously cultivated.) A “meadow” is a kind of field that is managed and dominated by mostly native species of flowers and grasses.

Native plants blooming now

Not everything that you see flowering in the field or meadow is native or otherwise desirable. Many non-native invasive plants are visible now and deeply problematic (purple loosestrife, Japanese knotweed, common reed grass, giant hogweed).

The following is a listing of native plants, flowering now, that provide important ecosystem benefits. Many are also great in your garden; always check for their site needs and habits.

• Asters, including New York and New England asters (purple flowers).

• Chelone (turtlehead): white (or pink cultivars) with turtle-face flowers.

• Erigeron annus (Daisy fleabane): white.

• Eupatorium species including Joe-Pye weed (purple) and boneset (white).

• Rudbeckia (black-eyed Susans): A large genus, with both hardy and non-hardy choices, and some native North American species and many pollinator-friendly cultivars to be found.

• Silphium perfoliatum (cup plant): Tall, yellow flowers on cuplike leaves (not native regionally but it is a widely visible North American native).

• Solidago (goldenrod): The most obvious flower turning our fields golden, some species are native, some imported, some cultivated and suitable for gardens (others to be avoided). Much local honey comes from goldenrods.

Goldenrods do not make you sneeze, although they are often blamed for hay fever. The culprit usually is the less-visible ragweed at this time of year.

• Vernonia (New York ironweed): Wonderful, underutilized, tall native with large purple flower heads.

What is native? How regionally indigenous is native enough? Which native plants or cultivars have the most value? To pursue these topics, some sources are: WNY Native Plant Collaborative (wnynativeplants.org), Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper (bnwaterkeeper.org), and books by Douglas Tallamy or Donald Leopold, among others.

In your garden

The following flowers are some of the most visible in perennial gardens this season. (Latin names are shown if the common name is not typically recognized.) We may not see them as much as they deserve, largely because most gardeners shop in spring or early summer when they see early blooming plants. Go to garden centers and nurseries now to see high-performance late beauties. (September is a good time for planting many plants.)

• Aconitum (monkshood): Bright blue flowers (poisonous so place carefully).

• Perennial hibiscus: Often called hardy hibiscus or “dinner plate” hibiscus. The many cultivars are stunning. H. moscheutos (swamp hibiscus) is flowering in my garden, purchased at a native plant nursery elsewhere. It should be used more.

• Hydrangeas must be mentioned, some native, most not. From August onward, the ubiquitous, spectacular flowering shrubs (white to pinkish-red flowers) are panicle hydrangeas. They are very easy to grow, but do notice their expected mature sizes. Oakleaf hydrangeas are native, also with many cultivars.

• Japanese anemones: Many cultivars are available of varying heights, single and double, pink or white, lasting into October. Place them to allow for generous spreading.

• Sedums: Many species and cultivars, these perennials are pollinator favorites, attractive for months, and are essential for sunny locations.

• Shrub roses: While roses are usually associated with early summer, the plant industry has hybridized such wonderful repeat-blooming roses (aka landscape roses), that they are often part of a colorful fall perennial garden.

• Toad lilies: With delicate spotted flowers and pretty foliage, often variegated, these perennials invariably are called adorable.

There are so many attractive and valuable plants that I could not mention, all worth observing at this time of year. Early fall is rich with colorful berrying shrubs, trees, and herbaceous perennials, and soon we’ll see multicolored fall foliage. Hosta collectors display hostas on which the flowers are featured. Vegetable gardens, intermixed with flowers, are often at their best just now. Ornamental grasses (some highly desirable and others not) provide texture and seedheads that birds appreciate.

In short, it’s a great time to see and study the plants. Get out there!

Sally Cunningham is a garden writer, lecturer and consultant.