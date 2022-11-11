Great Gardening: Steps to reduce deer damage in your landscape this winter

After the work, money and fun you put into your landscape and garden this season, what will deer do to it this winter? Which plants will survive, and what can you do to skew the odds in their favor? Let’s figure out how to coexist, because deer are here to stay.

The deer question

One of the top three homeowner questions that landscapers hear is, “What can I do about the deer?” It is usually followed by “They eat everything!”

Actually, they do not eat everything, and you can influence their predation by the plants you choose as well as several ways to slow them down on their path to the dining room. Winter is the time when their natural food is scarcest, and they are most likely to come closest to your home and damage what you planted.

Here are some science-based truths about deer in our region:

• Overpopulation is a reality, brought about by urban sprawl, ecological imbalance and absence of their natural predators. Humans have taken over the animals’ territory and then set up attractive yards with delicious plants to eat. And then we are annoyed that they come for dinner. Intelligent population management, including responsible hunting and birth control methods (many studied, with limited success) are potential answers. But no easy end is in sight. The realistic conclusion is that we have to live with them.

• Plant selection makes a difference in how many deer dine or browse in your yard, compared to somebody else’s. Many universities and agencies offer plant lists showing what deer eat most, rarely and almost never. Most lists say that deer candy includes yews, arborvitae, hostas, many hydrangeas and daylilies. The lists report that certain perennials (lavender, catmint, bee-balm, sedums, hellebores and most herbs) do not interest the animals. Most report deer-resistant shrubs (forsythias, lilacs, smoke bushes and ninebarks as well as some hybrids of hollies, boxwoods and viburnums).

But for every “never-eaten” plant listed, somebody declares, “Oh no, they ate all of mine.” So much depends upon how desperate the animals are. Creatures will eat to survive, even if they don’t like the menu very much. Deer-resistant plant lists are helpful guides – but not guarantees.

• Landscape layout can also influence how readily the deer come close to your plantings. The wider the space between their territory and your foundation beds, the longer it may take them to approach.

If you can offer a field or forest out back, with desirable plants for them (sumac, wild apple trees, leftover cornfields) or brush piles for browsing material, they don’t need your little evergreens.

Design matters too. Surround your specimen weeping juniper with a thick planting of “rarely eaten” shrubs, grasses, perennials and groundcovers, and it is safer than if it were standing alone. Islands and layered plantings also prevent bark damage from bucks rubbing their antlers on exposed tree trunks. As you are planning a new landscape, it may also be helpful to choose larger trees and shrubs so the plant has a head start, its branches high above deer browsing.

Deterrents and repellents

Deer are xenophobic – fearful of anything foreign or strange – and creatures of habit. Once they have found a path to your garden, they will reuse the path, unless you break that habit. Once they get used to one of your scare tactics or deterrents, you need a new trick or product to spook them. Knowing this, experiment with a variety of products and ways to keep them from moving into your yard.

• Fencing works, to the extent that it suits your situation (aesthetically, practically and economically). Online sources (cornell.edu) cite the need for 7- to 10-foot fences, but stories abound about deer breaking through or leaping over all of them. Double fences 6 feet apart are effective because the animals can’t handle the double leap. Some folks set up electric fences, similar to those used for livestock. Many gardeners arrange stakes with fishing wire looped around them at several levels, often tied with bright ribbons that flutter in the breeze. Battery-operated, in-ground shocking devices may work with smaller plants. Even imperfect obstacles can discourage deer from beating a path into the garden.

• Milorganite is a fertilizer product that many collectors of valuable plants (hostas, daylilies and dwarf evergreens) swear by, as do I. It is a product made from processed human waste. (Use gloves and avoid it in the kitchen garden.) It smells, and the animals hate it. Spread it thickly a couple feet outside the garden, where the deer catch a whiff before they get to your plant babies. Some gardeners hang cloth bags stuffed with it on fences or stakes outside the protected areas

• Commercial deer repellents: Brands include Bobbex, Liquid Fence, Deer Out, Deer Away, I Must Garden and Enviro-Pro, among others. Urine sprays from deer predators can work. It all depends upon frequency of application, and what cost and scent you can tolerate.

• Home remedies suit some folks, such as hanging fragrant soap bars, laundry softener strips, balls of human or pet hair, and mint or garlic.

• Devices: You can purchase electronic and ultrasonic scare devices, and set up motion detectors with flashing lights, water sprays and loud sounds. Consider what your neighbors and you want happening at night, and the cost. Is there a point beyond which the rose bushes aren’t worth it?

• Uncomfortable flooring: Deer do not like to step on slippery or unfamiliar surfaces, so you might lay wire fencing, snow fence or heavy plastic on the ground. An 8-foot chain-link fence may be just as good (and not as ugly) lying down along the landscape bed instead of standing up.

As in most garden challenges, it’s all a question of patience, tolerance, experimentation and your values. No answer to the deer question is right for everyone. How compassionate and tolerant of the animals are you? How important are the plants they are eating, and how much effort are you willing to make?

Sally Cunningham is a garden writer, lecturer and consultant.