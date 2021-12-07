Great Gardening: Some thoughtful (and practical) gifts for gardeners

I will always remember gratefully and give credit to a husband long ago who gave the gift of a $50 load of manure to be delivered in spring. It doesn’t get fresher than that – and truly, I was thrilled. (Be sure you know your giftee, however. Some may not quite know what to do with manure, and you need to be sure it is well-aged.)

The larger point: The promise of a future delivery of soil amendments or landscape products – garden soil, planting mix, straw, mulch or compost – is a truly thoughtful present. Gardeners thrive on hope, and will savor a gift that evokes the future joys of spring and summer. The farmers or nurseries that sell such products will also appreciate the sale this season.

An equally future-forward gift would be a garden center or nursery gift certificate that offers the fun of anticipation of plant shopping. Personalize it with your note – “For the tree (or bulbs or perennials) you’ve been wanting.” You might offer to help them shop for it when the time comes.

Some people may think that gift certificates are an easy out, too commercial or impersonal. But I have never heard any shopper be anything but thrilled to be forced to spend that certificate on something special. Half the fun is the planning and shopping.