Great Gardening: Some thoughtful (and practical) gifts for gardeners

All the stats are in: More people are gardening than ever, and a great number of them are first-time gardeners. Many started because they were out of work or working from home, were caring for kids at home, or they needed the time outside for mental health and physical exercise. Growing food and flowers didn’t hurt, either.
Now that they’re hooked, what garden-themed gifts could you give these people? I have written variations on this theme for many years, often highlighting new products or trends. But this season is different for several reason. The first is stated above: New gardeners or new homeowners need really basic things, not just what is cute and trending.
Another reason is the supply-chain worry: If you order something that comes in by ship, will it arrive on time and will it be what you actually ordered? Or you may be worrying about the national economy, or your own budget. Some people can’t or don’t want to be extravagant this season. And even if you can do so, it may feel a bit wrong to spend wildly when so many people have had a difficult time during the last year or two.
For those reasons my suggestions are different for the holidays of 2021. I am suggesting gifts that you can find locally, or that you can create and bring about by yourself.
Fresh and local
I will always remember gratefully and give credit to a husband long ago who gave the gift of a $50 load of manure to be delivered in spring. It doesn’t get fresher than that – and truly, I was thrilled. (Be sure you know your giftee, however. Some may not quite know what to do with manure, and you need to be sure it is well-aged.)
The larger point: The promise of a future delivery of soil amendments or landscape products – garden soil, planting mix, straw, mulch or compost – is a truly thoughtful present. Gardeners thrive on hope, and will savor a gift that evokes the future joys of spring and summer. The farmers or nurseries that sell such products will also appreciate the sale this season.
An equally future-forward gift would be a garden center or nursery gift certificate that offers the fun of anticipation of plant shopping. Personalize it with your note – “For the tree (or bulbs or perennials) you’ve been wanting.” You might offer to help them shop for it when the time comes.
Some people may think that gift certificates are an easy out, too commercial or impersonal. But I have never heard any shopper be anything but thrilled to be forced to spend that certificate on something special. Half the fun is the planning and shopping.
Food can also be a precious gift, whether you buy from a local co-op or grocery – ideally food that was produced in the region. Or you might buy a share in a CSA (community supported agriculture) farm family. We have many in our region. Our food banks are stretched thin this year too, so if you want to expand your giving, remember them as you shop.
The gift of help
Perhaps you know someone who admits to getting older or more tired, or someone whose life has changed: A new baby, children at home, a health problem, or a loss in the family. That person may need help more than things.
How about prepaid yard or garden help – if you know what the person needs or wants? It is great to receive a prepaid contract from a professional gardener, landscape designer, or arborist that your dear one already likes and knows. (It can be uncomfortable to have an unknown or incompatible worker in your yard.) Especially if you know the homeowner or gardener has been worrying about a tree that needs work, or is dreaming of a new deck or fence – there’s your gift answer! Go to PLANT WNY for a listing of professionals.
If you are a gardener, or the child or grandchild of one, you can give one gift that costs you nothing now. It is a written promise of “X” number of hours in someone’s yard, when their timing and the weather are suitable. This is good only if you really mean it and will come through. You might also conspire with friends and family to declare a particular weekend in May as “Grandma’s Garden Days,” with their signatures on the card.
Real things
OK, so if you really want to wrap up a physical, actual gift, this is my opinionated list:
• Garden tools are always appreciated, but only buy a top-quality brand. One outstanding pruner, trowel, spade, or knife is worth five cheap ones. Many new gardeners don’t own a hoe – the best tool for removing weed seedlings.
• Gloves are good – again, quality ones for either summer or cold weather, the kind that fingers don’t poke through on the first weeding day. Several lines (Foxglove™ among them) have long sleeves to protect hands and arms from thorns or poison ivy. Often basic gardeners don’t own a pair.
• Wheelbarrows, carts, totes, buckets and baskets: Gardeners rarely have enough.
• Garden books – again, serious ones in the topic of interest can be greatly enjoyed in winter. Local bookstores can still order them for you.
A more difficult choice is a gift of garden art, decorations, or props. It’s a matter of personal taste and style. Did he admire a particular Buffalo garden artist’s work at a show? Has she started a collection of blue ceramic or copper pots? Is their theme still fairies or metallic insects, or have they moved on? Basically, you might not choose an angel, dog statue, or windmill unless you really know the person. Otherwise she’ll just have to drag it out every time you visit (which may not be as often as you’d hoped.)