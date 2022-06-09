Great Gardening: Some expert tips for growing your own tomatoes

Of all the homegrown food crops, tomatoes rule – our first choice, according to most surveys. There’s nothing like the first bite of a sun-warmed tomato from your garden. What joy it is to say, “I grew these myself!” On a farm or on a patio, there’s a place for tomatoes. Let’s get growing.

Paul and Gail Fenton of Fenton’s Produce (fresh market vegetable grower) have sold plants and produce at the East Aurora Farmers Market since 1984. I asked him what tomatoes he recommends. He said: “First, I ask what they want them for – canning, sauce, sandwiches or salads?”

Then he asks how much room the gardeners have.

“Read how big the plants will get and give them space. I routinely advise 2 feet apart at least. Overcrowding limits production,” he said.

Home gardeners also ask for heirloom tomato plants, considered juicier and tastier than many modern disease-resistant hybrids. The good news, according to Fenton: Genetic advances are combining the most beloved features of some heirlooms with the dependability of the hybrids. One example: San Marzano tomatoes (a meaty paste type) are often troubled with viral, bacterial, or fungus diseases. But the improved version, Tiren, resists the problems but retains the flavor and texture.

What a tomato wants

1. Warm soil. Plant them when the soil is warmer than 60 degrees. (It feels comfortable in your hand.) Tomatoes planted in June often catch up with the shivering specimens that were planted in mid-May, so you are not too late.

2. Full sun. That means eight direct hours of sunlight. If your treed yard or patio doesn’t offer that, do the best you can.

3. Fertile, penetrable soil (or soil mix). In containers use high-quality potting mix. For in-ground planting, loosen the soil to 12 inches and mix in lots of compost or aged manure. You need decent drainage, and average soil pH (7 to 8).

4. Water. Often the make-or-break factor, consistent, deep watering is required for healthy tomatoes. Measure the rainfall and your watering to ensure an inch – a deep soaking – weekly. New plantings need it more frequently.

5. Warm air temperature. If nights are colder than 55 degrees or warmer than 70 degrees, or if daytimes exceed 85 degrees, blossoms may drop off or you may see a scar pattern (catfacing) later in the season. Some gardeners cover the plants with plastic on cold nights (and remove in the morning.)

6. Room to grow. Is your plant a patio tomato or an 8-foot tall cherry tomato? Plants labeled “determinate” have limited growth, but “indeterminate” means they grow like Jack’s beanstalk. Read the tags or labels carefully.

7. Support. Some folks let the tomatoes sprawl on the ground, which may be easiest and could reduce watering needs during drought times. But it often leads to some fruit rotting, slug chewing or other ills. See propping and staking methods below.

8. Companions. It is both beautiful and beneficial to interplant flowers and herbs among your tomatoes. Companion plants can attract beneficial insects, ward off some pests, compete with weeds, and keep the soil covered. My book, “Great Garden Companions” (Rodale, 1998), covers companion planting in science-based detail.

Plant the tomato lying down

Many of you have planted them already; no problem. But try this, if you are still planting more. (This “lying down” method does not require that you personally lie down on the ground ...)

Where leaves (shoots) grow on the stem, roots can also grow. The more roots, the more productive the plant will be. So snip off the shoots on the lower few inches of the plant, and lay the plant on the soil horizontally. Cover the root ball and the stripped stem with a couple of inches of soil. The roots will be benefit from the warmth near the soil surface and many roots will grow quickly, while the top grows straight up quickly. Remember to protect and water the area where the roots actually are.

Cages, stakes and ties

As long as people have grown tomatoes, there have been strong opinions about how to do it. Your choice depends upon your preferences, needs, ability, plant types, and the size of your plot.

• The cage. The most common choice among home gardeners is the round wire tomato cage. I heartily recommend not buying the small, flimsy ones (and even the largest may topple or bend under an enthusiastic plant). Strong, square cages (that fold up for storage) work well. Just choose quality cages, since this will not be the last year you grow tomatoes. You can make your own cages, using tomato wire or hog wire (whatever lets you reach your hand through it for harvesting). Staple the wire to a 5- or 6-foot stake.

• Stake and weave. This requires 7- or 8-foot bamboo, wooden or steel stakes (half as many as your plants), and nylon twine. Plant the tomatoes in a row. Once they are a foot tall, put a stake between every two plants. Tie the twine around the end stake about 8 inches above ground, looping it tightly around each stake going down the row. Loop around the last stake and continue along the other side. The plants will grow upward between the ropes. Add another row of twine or rope every 8 to 12 inches to support plants as they grow.

• Tie them up. My grandfather taught me this. Drive one or two wooden stakes next to each plant and tie the stem or large branches to the stake(s) as needed, using pantyhose, cloth strips, or (nowadays) Velcro. Avoid wire twist ties, as they may cut into plant stems.

Flaws or failures

When these happen it is usually because we did not provide good soil, sufficient water, air circulation, or enough sunlight. Sometimes early season temperature extremes or cold soil cause growth defects later. The late-season condition called blossom-end rot results from uneven watering (poor calcium distribution) at blossom time. Hand-pick the slugs and gently remove tomato hornworm caterpillars (that become beautiful butterflies.) Some diseases can strike (weather-dependent), and late-blight is a serious one. We’ll tackle problem-solving another day.

But if you used best practices, you will definitely have tomatoes. Grow a variety of tomatoes and learn what you love best. Enjoy.

Sally Cunningham is a garden writer, lecturer and consultant.

