Great Gardening: Leaves are a treasure. Here are ways to put them to use

By now some of you have raked your leaves to the street for city or town pickup, but if you look upward you will notice how many have yet to fall. Leaves are a treasure. After they have served the tree, birds, insects and humans, they are a major source of organic matter. Mother Nature routinely uses them as key ingredients in her soil-making recipe. You can, too.

From simplest to most creative, one of these methods may save you from giving away such a valuable commodity.

Chop and leave them

If you have a few leaves on your lawn, run them over with the lawn mower once, and let them lie. They will decompose and add to the soil. However, if you have thick leaves on the lawn, rake them off because some turf grass fungus diseases can thrive under matted leaves.

Make a pile

Leaf piles aren’t just for children to jump in. Standing alone, perhaps in a corner of the yard, a hill of leaves will begin to decompose over the winter, especially the leaves lower in the pile, and you can use this “leaf mold” on your gardens or in your soil next spring. This works in a tumbler, too.

Bag and store them