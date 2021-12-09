Great Gardening: It's not too late to prepare for the winter days ahead

Observe your precious plants. Are they exposed to harsh winds? Did their labels read “Hardy to Zone 6”? (Our region is designated Zone 5 in many parts, with occasional temps down to minus 10 or 20 degrees.) Do you see early signs of animal browsing? Then do something.

Plant or store

Bulbs are top of the list of “Is it too late?” questions. If you can get them into the unfrozen soil even now, it is usually more successful than trying to store them. Work up the soil the best you can, and plant them at the recommended depth, finishing with mulch or a covering of leaves, evergreen boughs, or chicken wire. They may not flower as soon or as fully as those planted in October, but they will have a start. You can also learn to “force” bulbs for blooming inside in a few months, which involves potting them now and keeping in cold storage for a number of weeks.