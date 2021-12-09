Great Gardening: It's not too late to prepare for the winter days ahead

Every month, every week and almost every day is an original in these times, and to-do lists for yard and garden projects often miss the mark. Recently, I was only just draining and putting away the hoses because the temperature hovered around 50 degrees – and also because I failed to do it sooner (as, alas, I suggested for other people).
Many gardeners and homeowners ask, “Is it too late to ... ?” and the list goes on. Many things that we feel guilty about, that we could or should have done, can still be done. Here are several:
Protect vulnerable plants
It is not too late to put burlap, a green Shrub Coat, deer fencing, or a wooden tepee over shrubs that you know are fragile (easily broken or marginally hardy), or are deer-browsing favorites. Never use plastic. To deter deer, 6- to 8-feet tall wire mesh fencing or snow fence can protect shrubs, or you may fence the entire area. Deer repellent products are helpful but you may have to repeat the spraying or sprinkling.
The most vulnerable plants for winter damage are usually recently planted evergreens (that desiccate in windy locations especially), some Japanese maples, and any plants under an eave or roof line (where ice and snow will crush them).
Also consider barriers to protect plantings where the snow plows or blowers will heap snow. I have been piling mounds of collected pine needles over a few roses and recently planted tree peonies (some within a round wire cage.)
Observe your precious plants. Are they exposed to harsh winds? Did their labels read “Hardy to Zone 6”? (Our region is designated Zone 5 in many parts, with occasional temps down to minus 10 or 20 degrees.) Do you see early signs of animal browsing? Then do something.
Plant or store
Bulbs are top of the list of “Is it too late?” questions. If you can get them into the unfrozen soil even now, it is usually more successful than trying to store them. Work up the soil the best you can, and plant them at the recommended depth, finishing with mulch or a covering of leaves, evergreen boughs, or chicken wire. They may not flower as soon or as fully as those planted in October, but they will have a start. You can also learn to “force” bulbs for blooming inside in a few months, which involves potting them now and keeping in cold storage for a number of weeks.
You can also plant trees or shrubs in unfrozen soil – surprisingly, for many. It may be one step safer than leaving the potted or balled and burlapped (B&B) woody plant standing out in the cold. Alternatively, store them in an unheated garage or outside with some wind and winter protection (against the east side of a building perhaps). Mulch over and around them once they are well frozen. It is too late to plant or move perennials. Give them a place to go dormant (a cold basement or garage).
Help the birds and others
Whether or not you have been feeding birds all spring and summer, they will find your feeders and appreciate the effort if you set up feeding stations now. (Check if this is permitted in your city or town, as feeders have been known to attract rats.) A heated bird bath is extremely helpful for bird health in winter – one of the more satisfying contributions you can make when they eventually catch onto the idea. You can also tie seed and lard or peanut butter cakes on trees, or smear pine cones with the satisfying fats.
Plan to place your Christmas tree outside later, where it provides a wind break or bird protection. If you have a water garden or frog pond, you might set up a little heater or pump to keep an opening in the ice to let a bit of oxygen in. Products and advice are available in gardens centers that specialize in water gardens.
If you have rural land, brush piles offer helpful shelter or browsing for many animals. Look online at conservation or wildlife sites for instructions on best brush piles; most suggest larger logs crisscrossed on the bottom to provide safety tunnels for small animals running from big predators. Leave the lower branches of evergreens bent down under snow, when possible, to create caves at the base of trees – also for small animal protection.
You may also encourage deer to stay in the woods and fields, instead of eating your landscape, if you can cut and pile up sumac or unwanted saplings or tree branches for them to browse when the snow has covered their first food sources. Think about winter from an animal point of view, and you may find many more ways to be kind.
Improve soil and stop weeds for next season
If you didn’t already, you can certainly pile leaves, straw, pine needles, compost, used potting mix, or even shredded paper onto bare garden soil. Cover with heavy black plastic or tarp if the area was weedy or your mulch choices will blow around. If you have big weed infestations, smother them with heavy dark plastic or any solid covering so that next spring will be a bit easier.
Consult an arborist
As I was about to finish writing earlier this week, I heard a loud thwack and saw a large limb that had crashed onto my deck from an overhead tree. It was a clue: If you have any concerns about potential tree breakage during wind, ice, or snow storms, call a professional arborist and plan the job. They do work in winter.
When the wind blows and the ground is frozen, it feels so good to have done all you could for the plants and animals in the gardens and landscapes that you love. And if you didn’t accomplish everything, there is always next year.