Great Gardening: Gardens of all sizes have much to teach us

Thirty years ago a wise master gardener showed me a brochure and said, “You should take this trip to see the gardens of the Brandywine Valley, south of Philadelphia.” She also mentioned Butchart Gardens in Vancouver and the Royal Botanical Gardens in Hamilton, Ont.

I thought, “Not for me. I’ll never have time or money for trips like that, and anyway those places have nothing to teach a real home gardener.”

I was wrong. Grand or tiny, gardens teach us – about nature, about design, about art, and often a lot about ourselves. And some garden tourism is very affordable or, in the case of Western New York, practically free.

A few to see

Longwood Gardens (longwoodgardens.org), in Kennett Square, Pa., is one of the greatest gardens in the world, exemplifying stewardship, classic design and the highest standards of modern horticulture. Industrialist Pierre du Pont purchased it from the Pierce family in 1906, when their arboretum was about to be sold for lumber. A visit is stunning, from the year-round grandeur of the ever-changing conservatory, the musically timed 5-acre dancing fountain performances, the grandfather and newer (labeled) trees, and the forest, meadow and water-lily ponds. And in all growing seasons, the annual and perennial flower borders, vistas and vignettes.

Longwood, like other estate gardens from London to Florida to our Hudson River Valley, teaches us applicable design principles – focal points, backdrops, using swaths of the same plant, layering, use of color and texture. And it teaches us the power of protecting great spaces for future generations. Thank you to the DuPonts and other benefactors who left us gardens, art and undamaged ecosystems.

Chanticleer (chanticleergarden.org), in Wayne, Pa., is called “a pleasure garden.” It offers a startling contrast with Longwood in its free-flowing, imaginative and romantic styling. Parts of it feel like an impressionist painting, somewhat like Monet’s garden at Giverny, France. Visitors find inspiration from its design that is acutely attuned to the layout of the property, with great sweeps of pollinator habitat, ponds and native plantings. And all are charmed by the hidden Ruins Garden (stone walls from an abandoned structure, enhanced by vines, sculpture and a reflecting pool).

Other individualistic destination gardens – with native plant meadows, innovative and naturalistic design forms – include Innisfree (Millbrook), the Coastal Maine Botanic Garden, the Storm King Art Center (Mountainville) and the High Line in New York City. The plant choices, the birds and butterflies, the artistic landscapes and floral displays – all provide take-home inspiration. Best of all, in these spaces you will relax, feel and breathe deeply.

Bartram’s Garden (bartramsgarden.org) in southwest Philadelphia and other historical gardens are less for showy plant displays and more for the story they tell. John Bartram (1699-1777) is called the “father of American botany” and was praised by Carl Linnaeus as the greatest natural botanist in the world. He collected seeds and plants from New England to Florida, walking or on horseback, often with his son William. He traded with horticulturists in England.

Bartram’s Garden, once an outlier on the Tidal Schuylkill River, now stands within the city limits. The property includes Bartram’s 1728 house, a historic ornamental garden and his granddaughter Ann Bartram Carr’s garden that features Asian introductions. Three great trees are a must-see: The Franklinia alatamaha – a tree no longer found in the wild – was named for his friend Benjamin Franklin. A Yellowwood, Cladrastus kentukia arrived at the garden in 1796. A Gingko biloba is one of three original ginkgos introduced from China in 1785.

A visit to a historical garden such as this, or the Fairchild Botanic Garden (Coral Gables, Fla.) or Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello (near Charlottesville, Va.), teaches us about the evolution of ornamental horticulture, food production and the discovery of the plants that preceded those we buy in garden centers today. It’s an honor to walk beneath the old trees and to hear the stories of the great plant people from centuries past.

The local scene

Buffalo and other private gardens in Western New York – while smaller than public, historical or estate gardens – also have much to teach. In the realm of plant selection, the largest lessons from touring any size garden are (a) what mature plants really look like, and (b) where they fit in terms of appropriate site and conditions. Visit gardens with a notebook to write down plant names – but always note where they were growing: how much light, the watering required, size and behavior such as spreading or flopping.

For studying garden design, regional home gardeners – especially those putting themselves out there for our many garden walks and tours – have lots to teach us. Layout and plant combinations that work well are basically the same in large or smaller gardens; just the scale is different. Ask the gardeners questions. They know lots and are usually proud to be asked.

Keep on learning

Many fine garden books continue to be printed, and there’s nothing like sitting outside with a real book in hand – infinitely better than reading a screen, in many opinions. For ideas on public gardens to visit, I recommend “The Garden Tourist: 120 Destination Gardens and Nurseries in the Northeast” by Jana Milbocker (Enchanted Gardens, $21.95 paperback). The photography and descriptions are bound to send you out touring.

Finally, a note for the garden tourist or reader about gardens: When you read any gardening advice or plant recommendations, be sure the source is suitable for wherever you live (typically a USDA Hardiness Zone 5 in our region, with pockets and micro-climates that are milder). Design principles apply, whether the garden you’re seeing is public or private, in Florida or England, but the plants really need to be comfortable where you live.

Enjoy garden tourism and lifelong learning.

Sally Cunningham is a garden writer, lecturer and consultant. She and Jim Charlier are the authors of “Buffalo-Style Gardens: Create a Quirky, One-of-a-Kind Private Garden with Eye-Catching Designs” (St. Lynn’s Press, $24.95).