Gardens galore: It's been a summer of walks and tours with more to see

It rained, but not so hard, the weekend before – but that didn’t deter garden visitors either.

“It rained all day long, but we had terrific traffic,” said Janet Freedman, a committee member for the Grand Island Garden Walk, which took place July 11, featured 11 gardens and is now in its fifth year.

“Every single gardener couldn’t believe that they had nonstop visitors from 10 to 4. People came with umbrellas. In spite of the rain, the garden walk went on. It was very successful actually, which goes to show you how sturdy gardeners are. We’re not afraid of a little water,” she said.

“We gave out 200 maps but we give out a map per group, not per person. People were saying they had over 150 people visiting their gardens. We haven’t had as many as in other years, but I was just really happy that we had as many as we did,” Freedman said.

Sharon Russell-Moore, whose garden is one of the nearly 100 Open Gardens this month, said visitors just seem happy to be in a garden setting.