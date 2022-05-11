 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gardening: Fun things for growing kids to grow at home

  • Updated
  • 0
Sunflower

Sunflowers are a popular pick for children to grow.

 Sharon Cantillon / News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

You don’t have to have a big yard to get kids involved in gardening. It’s perfectly fine – and often wise – to start small, including growing flowers, vegetables and herbs in containers (even a child’s very own pots for planting).

Here are some options for your home garden, but talk to garden center staffers for other ideas – such as what to plant to attract butterflies. Always read labels for instructions on when and how to plant, site selection, water and light requirements, etc.

• Sunflowers are a favorite. Cosmos and purple coneflowers are just a few other choices.

• Colorful edibles include tomatoes in different colors (orange, yellow, red). Lettuces come in different colors and textures. GardeningKnowHow.com suggests checking out vegetables available in unusual colors, shapes and sizes. Speckled beans, for example. Don’t forget pumpkins.

People are also reading…

• Lamb’s ear, a perennial with silver-gray foliage, is a kid pleaser because it feels soft and furry.

• Grow climbing beans up a tower made from poles tied at the top or another type of structure.

• Pizza gardens planted with tomatoes, basil and other toppings are popular – handy for make-your-own-pizza nights. KidsGardening.org offers ideas for planting other fun theme gardens, such as butterfly, rainbow, snack and salad gardens.

• Don’t forget about other herbs: dill, parsley, chives, lemon balm, different mints.

• Think beyond plants. Get the family together to paint stones or flower pots for the garden.

• Reminder: From an early age children need to learn never to eat anything from the garden (at home or elsewhere) without checking with a parent or supervising adult.

0 Comments

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Home & Style editor

I write about decorating, gardening, fashion, DIY projects and entertaining for the Home & Style section. We feature many residences throughout Western New York. Interviewing people about their homes and gardens is a favorite part of my beat.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Living Space: 7 little ways to update your kitchen without renovating

Living Space: 7 little ways to update your kitchen without renovating

While we all might have visions of our dream kitchen dancing in our head or multiple images pinned to a Pinterest board, doing a full-scale renovation might not be in the budget at the moment. But that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing you can do. Here are a few easy ways to update your kitchen — no remodeling necessary.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to store tomatoes so they stay fresh for longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News