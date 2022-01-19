Garden talk: Greg Gima reflects on 2021, plans for the season ahead

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“The hell strips surrounding our corner lot were filled with mostly sun-loving flowering perennials, and the groundcovers and hostas in the shady backyard woodland garden surrounding the koi pond and stream filled in nicely,” he said.

“I was also pleased with an arbor I had built over the French doors at the rear of the house to grow moonflower vines. As per advice from a friend, I grew the moonflowers in pots placed on either side of the arbor. They quickly covered the arbor, and I really enjoyed watching the flowers open and release their fragrance every evening.

“Another fun success was my hops vine planted at the base of the house. I tied strings from the second story gutter to the trellis below and was amazed at the speed in which the hops vine twined around the strings and reached the gutter two stories up in a couple weeks!” Gima said.

“It was also a great year for roses. The climbers and Knockout roses bloomed beautifully well into the fall,” he said.