Garden talk: Greg Gima reflects on 2021, plans for the season ahead

Visitors to the Gima garden in the Elmwood Village during Garden Walk Buffalo last July had much to take in: plenty of perennials; flowering shrubs; paths; arbor; illuminated koi pond and waterfall; outdoor sitting areas; sculptures; fountains and other garden art, and planted “hell strips” – the area between the sidewalk and the street, bursting with black-eyed Susans, shasta daisies, daylilies, lilies, phlox and much more.
Oh, and there wasn’t any grass.
“One of my goals when we moved in was no grass. I didn’t want to mow. I wanted to join the ‘no grass’ movement, so I was able to do that,” Greg Gima told The Buffalo News last summer. Gima, a lifelong gardener, was featured in The News’ “Outdoor Spaces” series.
He and his wife, Judy, moved into the 1905 English Tudor in late summer 2018. For a second year, their garden was on Garden Walk Buffalo last July.
In addition, this summer, visitors can see the garden during the Tour of Open Gardens WNY event, during which people can stop by during select days and hours in July.
“I’ve been accepted into the Open Gardens program this year so I’m really looking forward to meeting folks that will be touring the gardens every Thursday in July,” Gima said.
Keep an eye on gardensbuffaloniagara.com for more information on Open Gardens and other events.
In the meantime, during this snowy January, we reached out to Gima to reflect on the 2021 gardening season – the successes and flops – and to find out what he has planned for 2022. We asked the same questions to other “Outdoor Spaces” gardeners for a story earlier this month.
We plan to talk to other featured gardeners in the coming weeks. You can also see photos and stories from previously published “Outdoor Spaces” features online, including the Gima garden, at go.buffalonews.com/outdoorspaces
Successes in 2021? "Since the garden was in its third year, many of the perennials had filled in and multiplied nicely. My goal when planning the gardens was to create a landscape lush with plants that would leave no bare ground uncovered, and that came to fruition last summer,” said Gima earlier this week in an email.
“The hell strips surrounding our corner lot were filled with mostly sun-loving flowering perennials, and the groundcovers and hostas in the shady backyard woodland garden surrounding the koi pond and stream filled in nicely,” he said.
“I was also pleased with an arbor I had built over the French doors at the rear of the house to grow moonflower vines. As per advice from a friend, I grew the moonflowers in pots placed on either side of the arbor. They quickly covered the arbor, and I really enjoyed watching the flowers open and release their fragrance every evening.
“Another fun success was my hops vine planted at the base of the house. I tied strings from the second story gutter to the trellis below and was amazed at the speed in which the hops vine twined around the strings and reached the gutter two stories up in a couple weeks!” Gima said.
“It was also a great year for roses. The climbers and Knockout roses bloomed beautifully well into the fall,” he said.
What didn’t turn out so well? “Related to what went well, since many of the perennials had multiplied so nicely, they began to crowd out some of the less-aggressive perennials. I should have been more diligent in moving or removing some of the aggressive guys in the spring,” Gima said.
“I also struggled with red lily beetles. We have many lilies in the gardens so I tried to keep up with handpicking and killing the beetles. I did pretty well early in the season, but the nasty little guys started to get the upper hand later in the summer. I can’t let my guard down this year!
“Another ‘fail’ was caused by a windstorm that blew over the large trellis in our backyard garden, crushing some plants. Guess I didn’t support it well enough,” he noted.
So what’s next? “I’ll be disciplined this spring in moving and thinning out the aggressive perennials so that the less-aggressive ones can shine,” Gima said.
“I planted an additional 500 tulip and daffodil bulbs in the fall, so we’ll have about 4,000 blooming for our ‘Tulipalooza’ this spring.
“We have many window boxes that I want to get more creative with planting, using a greater variety of plant combinations than I have in the past. On a sad note, a good friend who had an extensive collection of garden art passed away last fall. His family knew of my gardens and wanted me to have as many of his pieces as I would like, so I’ll be proudly displaying those throughout the gardens this year,” he said.