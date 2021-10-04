Sally Cunningham: Time to evaluate, plant and also admire your successes

I am writing this for the thousands of new gardeners who made their first efforts with tomatoes, hanging baskets or flower beds. Or perhaps planted new trees and shrubs.
I also write for the mature or experienced gardeners, who may have changed their routines, or who just need reminding of seasonal tasks.
And congratulations to all for pursuing the joyful, positive act of gardening.
The first message is: October is still an important time to work and play in your garden. Although the leaves are falling, and some folks turn their attention to football, these bright days offer you so many opportunities to build on your successes and fix errors. Vegetable gardeners, flower gardeners, patio decorators and do-it-yourself home landscapers all – fall is for gardening!
Time to evaluate
Believe me, when you look around next April and May, you will not remember what worked and what didn’t do well in last summer’s garden. The perennials are hiding, the dead annuals are a faint memory, unfamiliar green things (maybe weeds) are poking up and woody plants (trees, shrubs) don’t look anything like what you had.
It’s even difficult to know if plants will survive. When is a tree supposed to make leaves? How bad are those brown parts of evergreens? When should a perennial show up when all you see so far is sticks?
And it’s impossible to picture how wide and tall a little plant will get, when you see the shy and gentle first appearance. Nothing is the same in spring, so analyze it all now.
1. Take pictures. Make notes. Photographs may help you remember what you want to move, to use more or to protect from animals. But pictures are only helpful if you label them and make notes to explain. Some of us just make notes in garden journals, to remind ourselves about likes/dislikes and wins/losses.
Or we make to-do lists: “Prune the lilacs after they flower next year. Peonies too crowded against the shasta daisies – thin them. Cut back the tall ‘Herbstonne’ in half at 3 feet so it doesn’t flop so much later. Use lots more yellow daffodils. And get all the bedstraw and garlic mustard out as soon I see it!”
2. Mark the area to show your plans. Get creative. Here are some possibilities:
• Tie a purple ribbon on the shrub branches you should prune next March. (Don’t prune heavily now; only take out a damaged branch or one that’s in your way.)
• Put a stake next to perennials or shrubs you want to move – better done next spring than now.
• Use chopsticks or flags to identify blocks of perennials or bulbs you want to remember next year. (Some come up late and you don’t want to be stepping on them or planting over them.)
• Use stripped lamp shades or broken bird feeder cages or milk crates to identify plants to remember or areas you intend to fill in.
Time to plant
This is a surprise to many, but fall is the right time to plant spring-flowering bulbs and most woody plants – shrubs and trees. It is rather late to plant or move perennials, although some experienced gardeners get away with transplanting a few of them – carefully.
1. Bulbs. Go to local garden centers to see what they have, and plant according to the labels. Odds are, you will be thrilled with the flowers in spring. A few basic tips:
• They need sun and good soil.
• Pointy end goes up. Notice how deeply to plant them, since large bulbs (daffodils) might need to go 7 inches deep, but crocuses just 3 inches.
• Labels suggest spacing and ultimate height, so you know what to put behind and in front of what else.
• A general rule is to plant lots of one kind or color to make a good show. Avoid straight lines and polka-dot combinations.
• Some deer-proof choices are narcissus (daffodils), camassia, hyacinths and alliums.
• Get lots more bulb guidance from Cooperative Extension websites, garden centers or pros such as those at brentandbeckysbulbs.com.
2. Trees and shrubs. Woody plants can survive winter if they are planted properly before the ground freezes. Earlier is better.
If you picture the plants in garden centers, they are in pots or balled-and-burlapped, and they are expected to live through winter anyway. If you do a good job planting in the right site, it should work out.
(Evergreens may be slightly riskier for fall planting, because they dry out easier, especially in exposed sites.)
Some guidelines:
• Proper planting, whether you or the landscaper does this, includes the right-sized hole. Dig only as deep as the root ball – never bury the crown deeper – and three times as wide if possible. Roots need to grow out sideways.
• Water these plants well – very deeply at least once a week – and continue to do so until the ground is frozen.
• Only if the tree is in a very windy location you might stake it.
• Use 2 or 3 inches of mulch over the wide planting hole but don’t put it against the base of the plant, and make sure the water gets through the mulch to the roots.
A long to-do list
The evaluation and planting tasks are not all you can do in fall.
It’s a great time to work with professionals to apply hardscape – paths, patios, all the garden components that aren’t plants.
Also, talk with lawn care experts about late-season care. Rake leaves and use them to start a compost pile, or chop them and use as mulch now. Add compost to garden beds, and cover bare areas with organic mulch or heavy plastic so spring weeding is easier.
Finally, take time to admire your work and all you have learned.
Sally Cunningham is a garden writer, lecturer and consultant.