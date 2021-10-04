Sally Cunningham: Time to evaluate, plant and also admire your successes

And it’s impossible to picture how wide and tall a little plant will get, when you see the shy and gentle first appearance. Nothing is the same in spring, so analyze it all now.

1. Take pictures. Make notes. Photographs may help you remember what you want to move, to use more or to protect from animals. But pictures are only helpful if you label them and make notes to explain. Some of us just make notes in garden journals, to remind ourselves about likes/dislikes and wins/losses.

Or we make to-do lists: “Prune the lilacs after they flower next year. Peonies too crowded against the shasta daisies – thin them. Cut back the tall ‘Herbstonne’ in half at 3 feet so it doesn’t flop so much later. Use lots more yellow daffodils. And get all the bedstraw and garlic mustard out as soon I see it!”

2. Mark the area to show your plans. Get creative. Here are some possibilities:

• Tie a purple ribbon on the shrub branches you should prune next March. (Don’t prune heavily now; only take out a damaged branch or one that’s in your way.)

• Put a stake next to perennials or shrubs you want to move – better done next spring than now.