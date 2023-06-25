The 15th annual Lavender Festival in the Allegany County village of Angelica will give tribute Saturday to one of its founders, Sharon A. Rader, who died March 10.

Rader was one of a group of women who developed the festival to celebrate the purple flower and hand-crafted products inspired by it.

The number of vendors in Angelica's Park Circle will double this year to more than 40, including artisans, bakers, distillers and farmers such as Bentley and Son's Honey, which offers a lavender-infused honey. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Live music will be provided by local artists Ukuladies at 9 a.m., John Wise and Friends at 11:30 a.m. and Harvey Fonda at 2 p.m.

Aunt Jan's Eden Grove will give away lavender plants to their first 75 visitors in remembrance of Rader. No purchase is necessary.

Part of the festival proceeds will go to IMPACT (Friends Improving Allegany County Trails Inc.), a volunteer organization that helps conserve and provide access to the county's network of public multi-use trails. For more information, email lavenderfest01@gmail.com.

- Dale Anderson