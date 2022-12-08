Festive socks: From vintage to modern, Christmas stockings remain a strong tradition

Sequins, fluffy Santa beards and hidden surprises. Like other people preparing for the holiday season, Linda Collignon easily recalls the Christmas stockings of her childhood.

She can visualize the beautiful felt Christmas stockings made by her mother, Diane Kissel, in the late ’50s, early ’60s.

They were appliqued and decorated with little sequins. “The stockings were filled with little presents and candy and there was probably an orange in there,” said Collignon, who runs Raveloe Fibers out of her mother’s gift shop, Kissel Country Tin in Wheatfield.

“Later on, when our family was a little bigger, somebody knit stockings for my mom. They had the little angora Santa beards that were fuzzy. It was a pattern that a lot of people used because I’ve had people come in and say, ‘Oh, I need to make another one like this – and it’s exactly the one that we had,” Collignon said.

Collignon said she’s not sure where the pattern came from – she guesses this was from the late 1960s – but Woman’s Day magazine and McCall’s used to have a lot of patterns for knitting, and the projects were often quite complicated, she said.

While today’s selection of ready-made stockings are easily available to buy, for some knitters and sewers, the craft continues.

“Yes, people still make them. There are lots of patterns on ravelry.com (a website for knitters, crocheters and fiber artists), and there are so many beautiful yarns now,” Collignon said.

As families expand so, too, do stocking collections.

Ben Ross, owner of Have Ewe Any Wool Yarn Shop in Snyder, said several customers have come in to make sure they have enough yarn to make stockings this year for growing families.

That’s not all. “I think one person was making stockings for family pets. They have granddogs,” said Ross, who remembers a stocking he had growing up – a nontraditional green “artsy piece” with ruffle and bell made by someone his mother knew.

Whether people knit, sew or buy them, Christmas stockings remain a timeless tradition in many households.

But there are trends.

Collignon has noticed people’s interest in stockings done in grays and neutrals, to match their decor.

Not everyone is so keen on the red and green, she said.

Norwegian patterns are very popular. One website Collignon mentions is Arne + Carlos, arnecarlos.com. Norwegians Arne Nerjordet and Carlos Zachrisson are fashion designers, textile artists, YouTubers and authors who offer patterns on their website.

“They have designed knitted Christmas balls, which have become quite a thing, and they do stockings. You can see how they have made things look more contemporary,” Collignon said.

But you don’t have to be crafty to update your lineup of Christmas stockings. They are available everywhere from specialty shops to national chains and online, of course. Stitch Buffalo, stitchbuffalo.org, has a limited edition collection of embroidered stockings from artisans of the Refugee Women’s Workshop. Pottery Barn sells stockings in plaid, velvet and faux fur. Target.com offers stockings in cable knits, Fair Isle snowflake motifs and single-letter monograms, as well as a striped pattern with a paw print. Etsy.com offers vintage Christmas stockings.

Where it began

One popular legend behind the tradition – and there are different versions and other tales of its origin from long ago – involves a poor, widowed man with three daughters. He worried that their impoverished status would make it impossible for them to marry, according to an article in Smithsonian magazine.

Enter St. Nicholas, who heard about the family’s plight.

“He wanted to help but knew the man would refuse any kind of charity directly,” wrote Emily Spivack in the article.

“Instead, one night, he slid down the chimney of the family’s house and filled the girls’ recently laundered stockings, which happened to be drying by the fire, with gold coins. And then he disappeared,” she wrote.

Thanks to St. Nicholas’ generosity, the daughters were now eligible to wed, Spivack wrote.

As for the tradition of putting an orange in the stocking?

Spivack tackled this tradition as have others. Those gold coins left behind by St. Nicholas may have been gold balls, round like an orange.

And before the days of gift cards, small electronics and other readily available “stocking stockers” easily found at checkout counters, oranges were considered a treat – both during the Great Depression and back when fruit was scarce in northern climates, wrote Kelli Foster at thekitchn.com.

There’s also this explanation: In this season of giving, orange segments represent the ability to share with others.

And, as any experienced stocking stuffer knows, an orange or clementine can fit nicely into the toe of that hanging holiday sock.

