Even with tips and tools available, picking paint colors can be a struggle

As anyone who has walked out of a store with a fistful of paint chips knows, choosing a color is not easy.

It’s not always a matter of choosing between painting the living room yellow or blue, either. Many times it’s deciding between several shades of the same color – taping or painting samples on the wall and studying them in different lighting, at different times of the day. While a professional may be involved in the process, often it is the do-it-yourselfer facing the task, possibly with advice from family or friends.

Of course, no one agrees on the best color.

Local color/design consultant and painter Jason R. Kruszka regularly deals with this with clients.

“The greatest debate – the greatest delay, if you will – always comes down to choosing a paint color,” said Kruszka, owner of Kruszka Interiors.

After 26 years in business, “what I have found myself saying more often than not is, ‘It’s only paint. It’s an inexpensive way to change your interior, but it’s also an inexpensive way to correct it if you don’t like it. It’s not set in stone. It’s easily fixed and altered,’ ” Kruszka said.

Still, many people have trouble making up their minds.