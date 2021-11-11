Even with tips and tools available, picking paint colors can be a struggle

As anyone who has walked out of a store with a fistful of paint chips knows, choosing a color is not easy.
It’s not always a matter of choosing between painting the living room yellow or blue, either. Many times it’s deciding between several shades of the same color – taping or painting samples on the wall and studying them in different lighting, at different times of the day. While a professional may be involved in the process, often it is the do-it-yourselfer facing the task, possibly with advice from family or friends.
Of course, no one agrees on the best color.
Local color/design consultant and painter Jason R. Kruszka regularly deals with this with clients.
“The greatest debate – the greatest delay, if you will – always comes down to choosing a paint color,” said Kruszka, owner of Kruszka Interiors.
After 26 years in business, “what I have found myself saying more often than not is, ‘It’s only paint. It’s an inexpensive way to change your interior, but it’s also an inexpensive way to correct it if you don’t like it. It’s not set in stone. It’s easily fixed and altered,’ ” Kruszka said.
Still, many people have trouble making up their minds.
“What people will do is take five shades of one color and scrutinize it to no end,” he said.
“I’ll say ‘We can get samples; we can put them on the wall and you can live with them a couple days. Watch them in different lighting from morning to evening, and walk in and out of the room and see how you feel about it.’
“Of all the details in these projects, color is the one they get hung up on – right to the point that I’m ready to start the project that day and they still haven’t decided,” he said.
“They can scrutinize the warmth of a white, the sterileness of a white, the grayness, the blue undertones ... there is no limit to this,” he said.
On top of that, to anyone interested in the latest trends, paint brands name their “Color of the Year.” One year it could be quite bold. Another, pastel. Even a shade of white made the list one year. These colors are part of a palette that opens even more possibilities for those in search of fresh color ideas.
Trend alert: Shades of green take the lead for 2022.
Benjamin Moore names October Mist 1495 – “a gently shaded sage” – as a color that, “much like the green stem of a flower,” creates a canvas for the other colors in its Color Trends 2022 palette.
Sherwin-Williams chose Evergreen Fog SW 9130, and described it as “a nourishing and sophisticated gray-green.” Behr Paint Co. went for Breezeway MQ3-21. “The silvery green shade with cool undertones, part of the BEHR® 2022 Color Trends Palette, is inspired by the earth’s beauty and mimics naturally stunning sea glass found on the shore of salty beaches.”
And for those with a big appetite for something green, Glidden puts the spotlight on Guacamole, explaining that “this spirited yet soothing green brings an organic energy to any space, which is needed because we all know you’ve probably killed at least three plants this year.”
Kruszka isn’t big on trends. “People always say, ‘What’s in?’ and I tell them immediately, ‘I don’t care what’s in because it will be irrelevant to your setting,’ ” he said.
“I always say we have to base it on what’s proper for your interior. It doesn’t matter if gray is in right now or teal. It’s not going to work in your home, per say, because you have to fine-tune it,” he said.
Even professionals agonize over the perfect paint color. Interior designer Mark Taylor said he put much thought into the color in the dining room he decorated at this year’s Junior League of Buffalo/The Buffalo News Decorators’ Show House, the Grace Millard Knox House on Delaware Avenue which was open for viewing Aug. 21 through Sept. 18.
He settled on Milk and Honey by Benjamin Moore, a light apricot color.
“I struggled with the Show House color. I wanted it to feel warm and inviting, and I wanted it to pick up on the rug and pick up on the china,” he said.
In the end, it was an unusual color but also “a pretty color for the dining room and a very flattering color,” he said.
Picking a color can indeed be difficult. “But at the end of the day, it’s only paint and it’s still the least expensive way to change the look of your house,” Taylor said.
Kruszka encourages people to pay attention to all the elements in the room when choosing paint colors.
“People are always putting the cart before the horse. They want to paint first. They’ll say, ‘We’re moving into a house; we want to paint it.’ I immediately put the brakes on it. I’ll say ‘We can pick a color scheme, but we have nothing to base it on.’ Colors are always based on the surroundings. If they don’t have carpet or furniture in place, what am I really basing my colors on? Because once those come into play, it can make or break the color scheme,” he said.
“Once everything is in place, you might look at the color and say this doesn’t work with our couch, drapes and the carpet we just replaced,” he said.
Other advice he offers clients: Pick out new items such as carpeting first, before choosing paint.
“There are limited samples of carpet; there are infinite shades of paint colors,” said Kruszka, who coordinated the color scheme and painted the Kavinoky Theatre for its renovation.
And paint colors can be tweaked to complement any carpet.
A few other tips:
• Paint brands offer many online color tools, tips and ideas. Be sure to visit their websites. Gather ideas and information at the paint store or home improvement center.
• Whether you are using color chips or small samples of the actual paint – either on a small section of a wall or painted onto a sample board – view the paint where you intend to put it. Tossing a color chip onto the kitchen table won’t do it.
• Remember that the paint color you admire in someone else’s house will likely look different in your own. Similarly, the lighting in the paint store will be different than in your home.
• Benjamin Moore and other paint pros point out that the paint color should reflect the mood you want to create in the room, as well as complement its style.
• Be creative. Paint isn’t just for the walls and ceiling. Add some color to the back walls of bookcases, for example.