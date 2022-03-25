Egg chairs, cabana stripes and other trends to perk up your garden and patio

Cabana stripes: “Cabana stripes are coming back big,” said Michele Dzikoski, owner of Fabric Warehouse in Lockport.

“It’s almost like a late '50s, early '60s vibe,” she said. “Picture going to a pool in the '60s; everything was cabana stripes.”

House Beautiful includes this warm-weather classic pattern as one of its top outdoor furniture trends. “The timeless summer staple is making a bold comeback. From classic navy blue to sunny yellow, cabana stripes are brightening up furniture, drapes, tiles, and more,” Cojo Barnes, Wayfair’s professional stylist, told the publication.

Colored outdoor lighting: Color is an up-and-coming trend in landscape lighting – but it can be tricky to get it right, said Phil Colarusso of Luminated Landscapes in East Aurora. “Some basics are a red light on a red Japanese maple or a blue light on a blue spruce. People can dip their toe into colored lighting with those two elements,” said Colarusso, who also exhibited at Plantasia.