Egg chairs, cabana stripes and other trends to perk up your garden and patio

Creating an outdoor space that is as comfortable and stylish as your inside rooms is nothing new. Some popular trends continue, of course: outdoor curtains, outdoor rugs and pillows in a wide array of styles, fire pits (including tabletop models), cushioned sectionals, monochromatic schemes with pops of color ... but a few things stand out as the season approaches:
A sampling:
Egg chairs (and, yes, the whimsical designs may crack you up): Variations of the egg chair have been around for decades, but the fun style makes a strong showing this season for patios and other outdoor living spaces. Two of them were seen at Reinhart Enterprises Landscaping and Lawn Care’s display at Plantasia, the garden and landscape show held March 17-20 at the Fairgrounds Event Center and Artisan Hall in Hamburg.
People were drawn to them. Owner Nick Reinhart called the chairs the “unexpected talking point.” In addition, Lowe’s features a woven Brennfield chair, shown above, in its new Origin 21 patio collection. Target also offers one – the Southport egg chair in its Opalhouse collection.
Cabana stripes: “Cabana stripes are coming back big,” said Michele Dzikoski, owner of Fabric Warehouse in Lockport.
“It’s almost like a late '50s, early '60s vibe,” she said. “Picture going to a pool in the '60s; everything was cabana stripes.”
House Beautiful includes this warm-weather classic pattern as one of its top outdoor furniture trends. “The timeless summer staple is making a bold comeback. From classic navy blue to sunny yellow, cabana stripes are brightening up furniture, drapes, tiles, and more,” Cojo Barnes, Wayfair’s professional stylist, told the publication.
Colored outdoor lighting: Color is an up-and-coming trend in landscape lighting – but it can be tricky to get it right, said Phil Colarusso of Luminated Landscapes in East Aurora. “Some basics are a red light on a red Japanese maple or a blue light on a blue spruce. People can dip their toe into colored lighting with those two elements,” said Colarusso, who also exhibited at Plantasia.
Chaises and daybeds: While many people are happy snoozing in a hammock, Pottery Barn and other retailers elevate the art of relaxation with luxurious chaises – including those sized for two – and canopy daybeds in weather-resistant materials. The hanging bed from Eden-based Juniors Design Build Firm was a must-see display at Plantasia.
Garden art: From large metal sculptures to repurposed items such as window frames, Western New Yorkers know how to incorporate often one-of-a-kind elements into their outdoor spaces. For many, the more unexpected the better. Visit Garden Walk Buffalo and other local garden tours this summer and the creativity will inspire you.
One event to note: The Buffalo-Style Garden Art Sale is scheduled for June 25-26 at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. This is the place to purchase sculpture, planters, architectural remnants and other items to display in your garden. Check out gardensbuffaloniagara.com to find out more about this and other events.