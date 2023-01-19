Coming up: Home and garden events to inspire, inform and get you out of the house

With a new year underway, the calendar fills up fast with home-and-garden-related events. So grab whatever calendar works for you and make note of what’s happening in the coming months:

• The WNY Home & Outdoor Living Show is scheduled for Feb. 23-26 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds Event Center, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Adult day pass is $7. Children age 10 and younger are free. Hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 23; noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 24; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 25; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26. For updates, tickets and vendor information visit eriepromotions.com/wny-home/.

• The 2023 Decorators’ Show House doesn’t open its doors for its three-week run until June 3, but the ever-popular Sneak Peek is scheduled for two weekends in March – from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4-5 and March 11-12. This is the chance to view the Buffalo property – the St. Patrick’s Friary House at 102 Seymour St. – before a team of decorators, designers, contractors, landscapers and other design pros step in to transform the place.

Tickets are now available to both the Sneak Peek ($10 online) and the completed Show House (June 3-24.) Show House tickets are $30 until June 2; $35 from June 3-24. Tickets will also be available at the door for both events. Go to buffalo.jl.org for tickets and all the details, including private tours and past Show Houses – a biennial event that has been presented by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News since 1981.

• The Buffalo Home Show is scheduled for two weekends – March 3-5 and March 10-12 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Adult admission is $12 at the box office (age 13 and older); $10 online. Children ages 6-12 are $3 (box office only); free for ages 5 and younger. Visit buffalohomeshow.com for additional ticket information (including Hero Day); a list of exhibitors; the stage schedule for celebrities and speakers, and more.

• Plantasia, the annual garden and landscape show at the Fairgrounds Event Center and Artisan Hall, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg, is on the calendar for March 16-19. This year’s theme is a “New Twist on an Old Classic.” Highlights include gardens created by local landscapers; more than 100 vendors offering plants, seeds, bulbs, garden decor, outdoor furniture, lighting and more; a children’s garden hosted by Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve; educational seminars and daily entertainment. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 16; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 17-18; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19. Keep an eye on plantasiany.com for ticket information and other details. Plantasia is presented by PLANT WNY – the Professional Landscape & Nursery Trades.

• A surefire way to beat the winter blues: The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens offers a full lineup of events and exhibits (including Gardens After Dark), classes, workshops (including for children), an online plant sale and more. Visit buffalogardens.com.

• Explore Buffalo continues to offer walking tours; see the calendar with dates, times, prices and registration at explorebuffalo.org, where you can read about other educational programs.

• Be sure to visit Gardens Buffalo Niagara, gardensbuffaloniagara.com and Facebook, for information and updates on events such as the Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale (June 24-25); Garden Walk Buffalo (July 29-30) and other garden walks and tours throughout the region; Urban Farm Day (Aug. 26), and much more.

In addition, Garden Walk Buffalo is looking for submissions of original artwork for its 2023 event poster. Entries are due by Jan. 31. And applications for Marvin Lunenfeld Beautification Grants – named for Garden Walk Buffalo’s late co-founder – are now available for gardeners throughout the city of Buffalo. “Awards of up to $1,000 will be based on the overall project cost and matching funds from government, private contributions, and volunteer sweat equity,” according to the news release. Projects need to be public – seen from the street – and should be designed to bring neighbors together.

Grant applications are due on or before March 15. More information and a link to the application can be found at GardensBuffaloNiagara.com/lunenfeld-grants.