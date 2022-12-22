Christmas stocking stories: Readers share their memories, new traditions

A few weeks ago, we published a story on Christmas stockings in Home & Style – a little history, a few trends, some recollections. We also invited readers to share their own memories of Christmas stockings from their youth, any new traditions they have and stories that make hanging their stockings every holiday season even more special.

Here are some responses, some edited and shortened.

From Janice Worobec, Buffalo:

“Growing up, I had a felt stocking with appliquéd reindeer and my name in red glitter. At some point in my early teens, my mother became interested in needlepoint and decided to stitch a stocking for me. She was fashion-forward for the times, since she selected LIME green satin for the finishing.

“At some point in my late 20s, I fell in love with a very large Beatrix Potter-influenced needlepoint canvas. I’ve been needlepointing since I was 10, but had never taken on such a large project, both in terms of size and cost. For one year, I spent my lunch hour working on the stocking. I was determined to have it done and finished by the next Christmas. As I hung the stocking that holiday season, I felt an enormous sense of pride and accomplishment.

“When I married, it was time to do a Christmas stocking for my husband. We were in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz., at a needlepoint shop, when he spied a stocking canvas. I bought it and, once again, spent an entire year working on it. As he hung his stocking that holiday season, I felt that sense of pride and accomplishment once again.

“Mother has passed, but every holiday season, I fondly recall my surprise and happiness when she gave me my needlepoint stocking. As I hang the stocking I made for my husband, he still marvels at the fact that I made it for him. My stocking always evokes a sense of wonderment. To this day, I still can’t believe I embarked on such a project.”

From Mary Wilde, Hamburg:

"My mom made stockings for my brother, sister and me when we were kids. We are now in our 60s and still hang our stockings every Christmas.

“Mom continued the tradition of making stockings for my children and grandchildren. The stocking pictured with the rose was for our granddaughter, Mackenzie Rose.

“Mom enjoyed sewing and made a few extra stockings. In September, we welcomed grandson No. 2 – Liam Patrick – who will have a stocking created by his great-grandmother.”

From Kim Phelan, North Buffalo:

“I cross-stitched Christmas stockings for each of my three daughters for their first Christmases, in 1988, 1990 and 1991. They were always hung with care, and tradition dictates that an orange be in the toe of the stockings.

“Santa always filled them with small treats, too! As two of my daughters married, we learned that their husbands had never had a Christmas stocking to hang up for Santa. So each new wife cross-stitched a stocking for her new husband, and in 2015 and 2018 our total grew!

“It is a favorite moment every Christmas morning to see what is hiding in the stocking.”

From Karen Filbert, Amherst:

“My beloved mother-in-law knitted intricate, colorful Christmas stockings for everyone in the family – daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandkids, nieces, nephews, at least 40 or 50 over the years.

“Girlfriends and boyfriends did not get stockings. The tradition was once you were born into the family or married into the family, she made you a stocking.

“Mom was a warm and loving person, so kind, never judgmental – the best mother-in-law I could ever ask for. My brother-in-law and his male partner lived together for many years, and Mom was totally accepting of the situation. But!! They weren’t officially married, so Rick never got a stocking.

“A few years before Mom passed away, tradition went out the window. How we all cried, especially Rick, when he opened a box and there was a beautiful knitted stocking with his name on it.

“We all cherish our stockings and think of Mom every time we look at our unique, handmade gifts of love.”