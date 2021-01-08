University at Buffalo wins grant to aid urban farming

A team of University at Buffalo researchers has received a nearly $1 million grant from the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) to test inclusive urban agriculture.

Urban food systems provide locally produced, affordable and healthy food to low-income communities and communities of color.

Local governments can support urban food systems through policies that include zoning land for farming, tax credits and grants for urban growers. Yet, policymakers rarely enact these policies, and when they do, it is often without grower input.

The UB study is fueled through the FFAR Seeding Solutions program and $1.1 million in matching funds from UB, the Buffalo-based Massachusetts Avenue Project and Urban Fruits and Veggies, Appetite For Change, Johns Hopkins University (with support from the Bloomberg American Health Initiative) and the University of Minnesota.