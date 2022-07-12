 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center to close for renovations

The Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center will shut down for nearly a month beginning Aug. 8 for renovations, the center's management and the Town Youth, Parks and Recreation Department announced. Plans call for the facility to remain closed through Sept. 5.

The announcement noted that the pool will be drained and filters will be replaced, the gym will be remodeled, old locker rooms will be demolished, new flooring will be installed and the gym area will get a new gender-neutral bathroom. 

The announcement noted that all Aquatic and Fitness Center members who have paid in full will get a one-month extension. Those who pay monthly will not be charged for August.

All members also will have free access to the town's outdoor pools – the Lincoln Pool, Kenmore Pool and Mang Wading Pool. For further information, email nskarupinski@tonawanda.ny.us.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

