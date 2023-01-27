Tips to lower risks of wandering offered after death of Niagara County woman with dementia

Following the death on Thursday of a woman with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing after leaving her home in Middleport, the Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association outlined some ways it can help caregivers lower risks for those with Alzheimer’s or other dementia who wander.

Diane Harvey, 82, had been missing since Wednesday morning, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

“We want to offer our sincere and deepest sympathies to the family of Diane Harvey, and as people who work every day with those living with dementia and their caregivers, we share in their heartache,” Andrea Koch, director of education for the regional chapter, said in a news release.

An estimated 60% of people with dementia will wander and become lost at some point, as they lose their ability to recognize familiar places and faces, Koch said. If not found within 24 hours, up to half will suffer serious injury or death.

State grants allow the regional chapter to offer free enrollment in Medic Alert + Wandering Support, including medical ID bracelets.

“Medic Alert can act as an information hub, sending out all pertinent information to all local first responders,” Koch said. The chapter also offers companion bracelets for caregivers and free door alarms to alert those in the same residence as someone with dementia if a door opens unexpectedly.

“Unfortunately, these aren't foolproof systems, but these tools do offer added layers of protection,” Koch said.

While the term "wandering" may suggest aimless movement, individuals who wander have a destination and a purpose,” said Amanda Nobrega, interim executive director of the chapter.

“For example, a person who wanders may have a personal need, such as going to the bathroom. And because people living with dementia can become disoriented even in a familiar place, this simple task can become a challenge and may prompt a person to leave the house," Nobrega said.

The chapter offered these tips:

• Identify the time of day the person is most likely to wander. Plan things to do during this time, including exercise, as it may help reduce anxiety, agitation and restlessness.

• Ensure all basic needs are met. This would include toileting, nutrition and hydration.

• Create a daily plan. Involve the person in daily activities, such as folding laundry or preparing dinner.

• Reassure the person if he or she feels lost, abandoned or disoriented.

• Consider using a GPS device. If the person is still safely driving, this can help if they get lost.

• Remove access to car keys. If the person is no longer driving, they may forget that they no longer drive.

• Avoid busy places. Shopping malls and other busy areas can be confusing and cause disorientation.

• Assess the person’s response to new surroundings. Do not leave someone with dementia unsupervised if new surroundings may cause confusion, disorientation or agitation.

If a family member wanders and gets lost, begin your search immediately. Start by searching the immediate vicinity, including “less-traveled” areas in your home. Outside the home, search the yard and nearby surroundings. Most who wander are found within a half mile of their starting location.

If the person is not found within 15 minutes, call 911 to file a missing person’s report. State law enforcement can issue a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert to the public letting them know that someone at least 18 years old with a cognitive disorder, mental disability or brain disorder has gone missing. These alerts rapidly spread information that can result in someone’s safe return.

“It breaks our hearts when we hear families say, ‘We wish we knew about the Alzheimer’s Association sooner,’ ” Koch said. “If there is anyone in Western New York struggling with caring for a loved one living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, please know that around-the-clock support and abundant free resources are just a phone call away.”

The WNY Chapter can provide families with a free Safety Services brochure with more information. Call 716-626-0600, ext. 313, or email ctorgalski@alz.org.

Learn more at alz.org or by calling 800-272-3900.