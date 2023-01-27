 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tips to lower risks of wandering offered after death of Niagara County woman with dementia

  • Updated
  • 0
Wintertime Wandering: A Real Danger for People With Alzheimer's

Wandering for people with Alzheimer's and dementia can become dangerous anytime, but especially in winter.
Support this work for $1 a month

Following the death on Thursday of a woman with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing after leaving her home in Middleport, the Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association outlined some ways it can help caregivers lower risks for those with Alzheimer’s or other dementia who wander.

Diane Harvey, 82, had been missing since Wednesday morning, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

“We want to offer our sincere and deepest sympathies to the family of Diane Harvey, and as people who work every day with those living with dementia and their caregivers, we share in their heartache,” Andrea Koch, director of education for the regional chapter, said in a news release.

An estimated 60% of people with dementia will wander and become lost at some point, as they lose their ability to recognize familiar places and faces, Koch said. If not found within 24 hours, up to half will suffer serious injury or death.

People are also reading…

State grants allow the regional chapter to offer free enrollment in Medic Alert + Wandering Support, including medical ID bracelets.

“Medic Alert can act as an information hub, sending out all pertinent information to all local first responders,” Koch said. The chapter also offers companion bracelets for caregivers and free door alarms to alert those in the same residence as someone with dementia if a door opens unexpectedly.

“Unfortunately, these aren't foolproof systems, but these tools do offer added layers of protection,” Koch said.  

While the term "wandering" may suggest aimless movement, individuals who wander have a destination and a purpose,” said Amanda Nobrega, interim executive director of the chapter.

“For example, a person who wanders may have a personal need, such as going to the bathroom. And because people living with dementia can become disoriented even in a familiar place, this simple task can become a challenge and may prompt a person to leave the house," Nobrega said.

The chapter offered these tips:

Identify the time of day the person is most likely to wander. Plan things to do during this time, including exercise, as it may help reduce anxiety, agitation and restlessness.

Ensure all basic needs are met. This would include toileting, nutrition and hydration.

Create a daily plan. Involve the person in daily activities, such as folding laundry or preparing dinner.

Reassure the person if he or she feels lost, abandoned or disoriented.

Consider using a GPS device. If the person is still safely driving, this can help if they get lost.

Remove access to car keys. If the person is no longer driving, they may forget that they no longer drive.

Avoid busy places. Shopping malls and other busy areas can be confusing and cause disorientation.

Assess the person’s response to new surroundings. Do not leave someone with dementia unsupervised if new surroundings may cause confusion, disorientation or agitation.

If a family member wanders and gets lost, begin your search immediately. Start by searching the immediate vicinity, including “less-traveled” areas in your home. Outside the home, search the yard and nearby surroundings. Most who wander are found within a half mile of their starting location.

If the person is not found within 15 minutes, call 911 to file a missing person’s report. State law enforcement can issue a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert to the public letting them know that someone at least 18 years old with a cognitive disorder, mental disability or brain disorder has gone missing. These alerts rapidly spread information that can result in someone’s safe return.

“It breaks our hearts when we hear families say, ‘We wish we knew about the Alzheimer’s Association sooner,’ ” Koch said. “If there is anyone in Western New York struggling with caring for a loved one living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, please know that around-the-clock support and abundant free resources are just a phone call away.”

The WNY Chapter can provide families with a free Safety Services brochure with more information. Call 716-626-0600, ext. 313, or email ctorgalski@alz.org.

Learn more at alz.org or by calling 800-272-3900.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eating less beats intermittent fasting for weight loss, study says

Eating less beats intermittent fasting for weight loss, study says

Eating smaller meals and cutting calories is a more effective way to manage weight than intermittent fasting, when consumption is restricted to a narrow window of time. That’s the conclusion of researchers from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine who studied the eating, sleeping and waking patterns of 547 adults over a six-month period.

Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain

Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain

Scientists say delivering gene therapy directly to the brain holds great promise. The first brain-delivered gene therapy on the market was recently approved in Europe and the U.K. for a rare genetic disorder called AADC deficiency. It causes developmental delays and movement disorders in kids. New Jersey drugmaker PTC Therapeutics plans to seek approval for the treatment in the U.S. this year. Meanwhile, about 30 studies in the U.S. are testing gene therapy directly to the brain for other disorders, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Challenges remain, especially with diseases caused by more than a single gene. But scientists say the evidence supporting this approach is mounting.

Judge OKs trial for Illinois paramedics in patient's death

Judge OKs trial for Illinois paramedics in patient's death

An Illinois judge has ruled that two emergency medical professionals should stand trial on first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged in the December death of 35-year-old Earl Moore in Springfield. Prosecutors filed charges against the pair on Jan. 9. If convicted, Finley and Cadigan could face between 20 and 60 years in prison. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each. Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow ordered both to stand trial after a preliminary hearing Friday.

'Unimaginable:' 2 children dead, infant hospitalized

'Unimaginable:' 2 children dead, infant hospitalized

Officials say a 32—year-old mother in Massachusetts is expected to be charged in the killing of her two children and the injuring of her infant son. Authorities arrived at a house in Duxbury on Tuesday night after receiving reports of a woman jumping out of a window. They found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz says the mother, Lindsay Clancy, remains hospitalized and will be arraigned on homicide charges after she is released. He says it appears the children were strangled. Police and firefighters responded to the home after getting a 911 call from a male resident who reported the woman jumped out the window.

Hazing suit at Bowling Green ends with nearly $3M settlement

Hazing suit at Bowling Green ends with nearly $3M settlement

The family of a student who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging a fraternity will receive nearly $3 million from Bowling Green State University to settle its hazing-related lawsuit. A copy of the agreement announced Monday says the family of Stone Foltz and the university will work together to eliminate hazing on college campuses. A university investigation found that Foltz died of alcohol poisoning in March 2021 after a fraternity event where there was a tradition of new members attempting to finish a bottle of alcohol. Both sides say the settlement will allow them to focus on ending hazing.

AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff

AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff

President Joe Biden is expected to name the man who ran his administration’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic as his next chief of staff. Word of Jeff Zients' hiring comes from two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Biden’s current top aide, Ron Klain, is preparing to leave the job in the coming weeks. Since his role as the administration’s COVID-19 response coordinator, Zients has returned to the White House in a low-profile position to work on staffing matters for the remainder of Biden’s first term.

Is Your Gas Stove Making You Sick? Experts Weigh In

Is Your Gas Stove Making You Sick? Experts Weigh In

FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Natural gas stoves have become the latest flashpoint in America’s increasingly volatile political culture, after a top federal regulator publicly mulled over banning the appliances.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA set to end decades long ban of gay and bisexual men donating blood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News