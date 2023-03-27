Veterans can find out if they qualify for health care and other benefits for an expanded list of service-related ailments at an information session from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Veterans Affairs Lockport Outpatient Clinic, 5725 S. Transit Road, Lockport.

A total of 23 new illnesses and conditions became eligible for VA health care and benefits last August under the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

Representatives from the VA Western New York Health Care System, the VA Buffalo Regional Office of the Veterans Benefit Administration and veterans service organizations will be on hand to help veterans and their families determine if they can claim benefits and assist them in enrolling.

For more information, veterans can call 716-862-8829 or visit va.gov/PACT.